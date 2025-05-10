Who Was Mudassar Khadian Khas, Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorist Killed By India In Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor: Indian Army has achieved a remarkable success in its Operation Sindoor. While Indian Armed Forces eliminated over 100 terrorists, those killed included Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known as Mudassar or by the alias Abu Jundal, said reports. Mudassar Khadian Khas was a senior commander of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and served as the in-charge of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, Pakistan. He was a key figure within the LeT’s operational and ideological hierarchy and played a significant role in the group’s cross-border activities targeting India, said reports.

Mudassar was eliminated during India’s Operation Sindoor, a major counter-terror operation targeting high-value terror operatives. His death marked a critical blow to the LeT’s infrastructure, particularly in the region of Muridke, which has long served as a hub for the group’s recruitment and training activities, as per reports.

Following his death, Mudassar received a guard of honour from the Pakistan Army, a move that drew sharp criticism and further exposed the close links between state elements and terror outfits operating from Pakistani soil. Wreaths were publicly laid on behalf of the Chief of the Pakistan Army and the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, underscoring the high-level recognition he received despite his terrorist credentials.

His funeral prayers were held at a government school and led by Hafiz Abdul Rauf, a senior member of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and a designated global terrorist. The ceremony was attended by a serving Lieutenant General of the Pakistan Army and the Inspector General of Punjab Police, indicating the extent of official patronage afforded to him even in death.