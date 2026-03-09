Who will decide when US-Iran conflict ends? Trump says 'mutual' decision with Netanyahu

The tensions in West Asia continue as the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran entered its second week. Amid the volatile situation in the region, US President Donald Trump has reportedly said that the decision on when the conflict will end will be a “mutual” one that will be taken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

When asked if he alone would decide when the ongoing conflict with Iran comes to an end or if Netanyahu would be involved in the decision, Trump told The Times of Israel in a brief telephonic interview on Sunday (local time), "I think it’s mutual... a little bit."

"We've been talking. I'll make a decision at the right time, but everything's going to be taken into account," he remarked, indicating he would retain the ultimate prerogative while considering Netanyahu's input.

Iran's new Supreme Leader

Meanwhile, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, has been appointed Iran's new Supreme Leader by the Assembly of Experts, according to ANI, Iranian state media reported. Mojtaba Khamenei is the second-oldest son of Ali Khamenei.

Israeli Media described Mojtaba as having a more hard-line position than his father and being behind the violent crackdowns on protesters in Iran.

The development comes after US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his desire to be personally involved in selecting Iran's next Supreme Leader following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel joint military strike last week, as reported by Axios.

In an exclusive interview with Axios, Trump said he wanted a role in the appointment of Iran's next leader, drawing a comparison to his involvement in political developments in Venezuela in January following the capture of its former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife in a US military operation.

Netanyahu on Operation Rising Lion

Earlier, Israeli PM Netanyahu affirmed that the US and his administration have achieved nearly total dominance over Iranian airspace following a series of coordinated military strikes.

The Prime Minister made these remarks in Hebrew in a video message shared on X. Reflecting on the strategic success of the joint operations, he declared, "We achieved almost complete control over the skies of Tehran."

West Asia tensions

These developments come days after joint US and Israeli strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a massive retaliatory move, Iran responded by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets across the region.

(with ANI inputs)

