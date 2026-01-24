Who will rule the melting Arctic and why does Greenland hold the key?

The global race for Arctic dominance has intensified under the Trump administration, with the United States, a post-WWII superpower, pursuing unprecedented control over strategic outposts like Greenland to secure its position in this melting frontier.

Washington has repeatedly proposed acquiring Greenland outright for ‘national security,’ explicitly to counter Russia's militarised icebreaker fleet and China's ‘Polar Silk Road’ infrastructure push in what Trump officials call ‘our hemisphere’, referring to the Western Hemisphere in Trump's revived ‘Monroe Doctrine’ or termed as ‘Donroe Doctrine’, invoking US dominance in the region.

This shift stems from climate change melting Arctic sea ice at record rates, opening the Northern Sea Route (NSR), a 40% faster Asia-Europe path, rich in rare earth minerals, undiscovered oil reserves that power EVs and semiconductors.

But what sparked this sudden Arctic obsession? How does melting ice connect to redefined trade routes, mineral wars, and Trump's ‘Golden Dome’ missile shield plans that stay on Greenland's radar-ready geography?

‘Drill Baby Drill’: The race for critical minerals

Us President Donald Trump's signature "Drill, Baby, Drill" mantra, pushed since his 2024 campaign, now collides with Arctic ambitions, demanding maximum control over Greenland's untapped reserves to ‘energy dominate' against growing Russia-China influence, choking the strategically important Northern Sea Route.

This Monroe Doctrine policy revives 19th-century expansionism under a modern "Donroe Doctrine," where US control of Greenland's minerals and Pituffik base becomes essential for the ‘Golden Dome’ missile shield while unlocking oil and gas riches. 13% of global undiscovered reserves, to flood markets and kneecap rivals' energy leverage, according to the Arctic Institute report.

Redefining Northern Sea Route

As Arctic ice melts at unprecedented rates, a new geopolitical chessboard emerges where control over frozen waters could dictate tomorrow's trade empires, energy lifelines, and military might, pulling in superpowers from Washington to Moscow.

The Northern Sea Route slashes Asia-Europe shipping by 40%, bypassing chokepoints like the Suez Canal, shrinking the Yokohama-Rotterdam journey from 21,000 km in 45 days via the Suez route to 13,000 km in 25 days via the Northern Sea Route.

Russia maintains the world's largest icebreaker fleet in the region with approximately 40-50 vessels, including both nuclear-powered and diesel-electric types, maintaining its dominance in the Northern Sea Route (NSR).

According to a report by Interfax, the Northern sea route handled 36 million tons of cargo, mostly Russian oil and gas, with plans to hit 200 million tons by 2030, all protected by Russia's unmatched fleet of over 40 icebreakers.

China funds Russian ports via its ‘Polar Silk Road’ to secure minerals for EVs and technology in the Arctic.

The melting ice in the Arctic can act as a year-round shorter trade route for global cargoes.

The US eyes Greenland's vast rare earths and bases like Pituffik for ‘Golden Dome’ to counter the growing Russian and Chinese threats.

The possibility of cheaper trade, with shorter trade route, chokepoints like Suez lose power, thus heating the race for Arctic power dominance.

Is Greenland key to Arctic dominance?

Greenland's prime Arctic position makes it a pivotal chess piece for global powers, guarding North Atlantic approaches, missile defence, and vital shipping lanes amid melting ice fueled by climate change.

Positioned above the Arctic Circle off Canada, it houses the US-run Pituffik Space Base for missile warning and surveillance against Russian hypersonic threats, central to President Trump's ‘Golden Dome’ shield, while its untapped rare earths act as an added benifit fueling the global race for Critical minerals.

Home to 25 rare earth elements, 11% global graphite, plus zinc, gold, and uranium in a $1 trillion jackpot, leading the EVs and Chip race. Currenlty China controls 90% of the processing, but owning Greenland flips that. Trump’s bickering for Greenland is not merely a territorial expansion but a strategic flip in controlling both the Arctic and the Atlantic routes.

Control over Greenland will serve as a strategic shield, blocking rivals from dominating the Arctic while safeguarding US interests.












