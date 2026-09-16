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Whodunit 1,100 km from Yemen: If Houthis deny Makkah drone strike, who launched it?

Saudi Arabia says the drone was launched by the Houthis, who deny targeting Makkah. With the launch point unconfirmed, here are the key theories and what the incident could mean for regional stability.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 07:27 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 07:47 PM IST
Whodunit 1,100 km from Yemen: If Houthis deny Makkah drone strike, who launched it?
Image Credit: AI. Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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