/Whodunit 1,100 km from Yemen: If Houthis deny Makkah drone strike, who launched it?

Saudi air defences shot down an armed drone south of Makkah before it entered the holy city's restricted airspace, setting off a difficult question across the region, where did it come from? The Saudi-led coalition said the security of Islam's holiest sites was a "red line" and warned of a military response. But the Houthis, the armed movement controlling much of northern Yemen, denied launching the drone. The group called the accusation a "fabricated lie" being used to justify more coalition airstrikes. That denial has left the origin of the drone in dispute.
The Houthis have previously fired missiles and drones at Saudi military installations, airports and oil facilities. Targets have included areas around Abha and Khamis Mushait.
Makkah is different. An attack threatening the city would carry serious religious and political consequences. Muslims around the world consider Makkah their holiest city, and the Houthis have publicly denied targeting its religious sites.
The group says its targets are military facilities and oil infrastructure. Houthi political bureau members have maintained that "no threat to the holy sites originates from Yemen".
There is also the distance. Houthi-controlled territory is more than 1,100 kilometres from Makkah, although long-range drones can travel considerable distances.
So a Houthi launch is technically possible. The denial, however, has raised another question, could the drone have been launched somewhere else?
Attention has also turned towards Iraq because of earlier attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure.
Days before the Makkah incident, a drone struck Saudi Arabia's East-West crude oil pipeline. Initial suspicion fell on Yemen, but later intelligence assessments reportedly examined the possibility that the drones had been launched from southern Iraq, where Iran-backed armed groups operate. That does not establish that the Makkah drone came from Iraq.
Until Saudi authorities release evidence identifying its flight path, launch point or wreckage, claims about who launched it remain unconfirmed.
The possibility matters because Iran has relationships with armed groups across Yemen, Iraq and other parts of the Middle East. Those groups do not necessarily operate under a single command.
A drone launched by one group can therefore create uncertainty over who should be held responsible, particularly when the suspected attacker denies involvement.
The incident also puts Saudi Arabia's regional security relationships under scrutiny.
Pakistan and Turkey have condemned the attempted attack, but neither has announced the deployment of ground forces. Any wider military involvement would depend on what investigators establish about the drone's origin and how Riyadh chooses to respond.
Attacks around Saudi energy facilities, the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb shipping route can force commercial vessels onto longer journeys and raise insurance and transport costs. Serious disruption to Saudi oil infrastructure could also affect global crude supplies and fuel prices.
Saudi Arabia says an armed drone was heading towards restricted airspace near Makkah. The Houthis say it was not theirs.
Finding out where it actually came from could determine whether this remains an isolated incident or triggers another round of military action in the region.
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