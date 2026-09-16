/Whodunit 1,100 km from Yemen: If Houthis deny Makkah drone strike, who launched it?

Saudi air defences shot down an armed drone south of Makkah before it entered the holy city's restricted airspace, setting off a difficult question across the region, where did it come from? The Saudi-led coalition said the security of Islam's holiest sites was a "red line" and warned of a military response. But the Houthis, the armed movement controlling much of northern Yemen, denied launching the drone. The group called the accusation a "fabricated lie" being used to justify more coalition airstrikes. That denial has left the origin of the drone in dispute.