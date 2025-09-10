The Nepal Army has appealed to citizens and Gen Z protesters to stay calm, maintain peace, and safeguard both public and private property as violent demonstrations continue for a second day.

Who's Ashok Raj Sigdel?

At the center of the response is General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Nepal’s 45th Chief of Army Staff. According to Hindustan Times, Born on February 1, 1967, in Rupandehi, Sigdel joined the Nepal Army in 1986 and was commissioned the following year. Over his career, he has held several key roles, including inspector general, director of military operations, and commander of battalions, brigades, and divisions.

Sigdel is highly educated, holding a master’s in strategic studies from China’s National Defense University and another MA from Tribhuvan University. He trained in Nepal, India, and China, including India’s Defence Management Course. He also served on UN peacekeeping missions in Yugoslavia, Tajikistan, and Liberia.

In 2024, he was appointed Army Chief and later honored with the rank of General by India.

The Army added that any further measures will depend on the evolving security situation. The statement also expressed appreciation for public cooperation in maintaining order and offered condolences for the loss of life and property during the ongoing protests.