Amid the rows of black-clad mourners, the giant portraits and the chants ringing out across Tehran's vast prayer halls, one small object has cut through the pageantry of state mourning more than anything else --- a tiny coffin, no bigger than a suitcase, resting beside that of Iran's late Supreme Leader.
Inside lay Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's 14-month-old granddaughter. Placed next to the flag-draped caskets of her grandfather and other relatives, her small casket has quietly become the most affecting symbol of Iran's week-long farewell. The funeral itself was staged with precision, built to project defiance, revolutionary spirit, and national unity after the killing of Khamenei and several family members in US and Israeli strikes. Yet it's the sight of that one small coffin that has turned the ceremony into something far more personal: a family grieving for a child, in a way anyone, anywhere, would understand.
A photograph of Zahra, propped against flowers at the foot of her coffin, has drawn attention far beyond Iran's borders, pulling focus, however briefly, away from geopolitics and towards plain human loss. In amongst the military honours, the religious rites and the political theatre, it's her final journey that has stayed with people most.
Khamenei's body was brought to Tehran's Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, where clerics, officials, foreign dignitaries, and vast crowds gathered to pay their respects. Mourners have wept, beaten their chests in grief, and thrown flowers over the coffins, turning the farewell into one of the biggest public outpourings of grief the Islamic Republic has seen in years. Iranian officials say they're expecting between 15 and 20 million mourners over the course of the ceremonies, which would make it the largest state funeral in the country's history.
The mourning stretches well beyond the capital. Iran has organised a six-day programme of processions, with Khamenei's body due to travel through Qom, Najaf and Karbala before he is finally laid to rest in Mashhad. Officials have arranged transport, food, and accommodation on a huge scale, keen to show that the Islamic Republic remains strong despite losing its highest authority.
Khamenei, 86, was killed alongside several relatives in an airstrike on his compound on 28 February, in the opening moments of the war with Israel and the United States. Also killed were his eldest daughter, Boshra Khamenei; his son-in-law, Mesbah Bagheri Kani; and Zahra Haddad-Adel, wife of Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei. The funeral itself was delayed for four months by the ongoing conflict.
His death brought an end to 37 years in power and has left Iran facing one of its most uncertain moments since the 1979 revolution. His son Mojtaba has now emerged as the new Supreme Leader, though reports suggest he was wounded in the same strike that killed his father, and his rare public appearances have only fuelled speculation about what comes next for the country's leadership.
That uncertainty sits against a backdrop of real hardship. Years of sanctions have worn down Iran's economy, and repeated waves of protest have exposed how deep the divide has grown between the state and many ordinary Iranians. Commentators have pointed out that the government's calls for unity this week sit uneasily alongside the tensions still simmering beneath the surface.
Even so, none of that has taken the emotional weight off the funeral's most unforgettable image. Across social media and news coverage worldwide, it isn't only the coffin of one of the Middle East's most powerful men that people are talking about; it's the smallest coffin lying next to it.
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