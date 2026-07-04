Inside lay Zahra Mohammadi Golpayegani, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's 14-month-old granddaughter. Placed next to the flag-draped caskets of her grandfather and other relatives, her small casket has quietly become the most affecting symbol of Iran's week-long farewell. The funeral itself was staged with precision, built to project defiance, revolutionary spirit, and national unity after the killing of Khamenei and several family members in US and Israeli strikes. Yet it's the sight of that one small coffin that has turned the ceremony into something far more personal: a family grieving for a child, in a way anyone, anywhere, would understand.