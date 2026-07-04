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Why a smallest coffin at Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral became its most powerful image?

The funeral itself was staged with precision, built to project defiance, revolutionary spirit, and national unity after the killing of Khamenei and several family members in US and Israeli strikes. Yet it's the sight of that one small coffin that has turned the ceremony into something far more personal: a family grieving for a child, in a way anyone, anywhere, would understand.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Why a smallest coffin at Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral became its most powerful image?
Image Credit: Ayatollah Khamenei&#039;s Funeral

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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