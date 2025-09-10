Why Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister Needs UN Approval To Visit India And How Pakistan Blocked His Visit

Kabul: Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was preparing for an official visit to India this month. The visit would have marked the first trip to New Delhi by any senior Taliban leader since the group seized Kabul in August 2021. It would also have been the first such visit after the collapse of the previous Ashraf Ghani government.

But the plan ran into a procedural wall. The UN Security Council has placed sanctions on Muttaqi and several senior Taliban leaders. These sanctions include strict travel bans. Since India adheres closely to UN restrictions, the visit could not go ahead. Without a formal exemption, the Taliban minister had no legal clearance to leave Afghanistan.

Reports suggest discussions around the visit had been under way for weeks. By late August, tentative dates were even considered. But approval never came. With no waiver from the sanctions committee, the trip was cancelled.

India Keeps The Door Open

Officials in New Delhi indicate that India still wants direct engagement with the Taliban. Hosting Muttaqi remains on the table, provided the UN committee responsible for sanctions agrees to grant him temporary travel clearance. If that exemption comes through, his India visit could be rescheduled.

India’s focus, officials say, is on working with all Afghan actors for the benefit of the Afghan people.

Why UN Clearance Is Required

The 1988 Sanctions Committee of the Security Council oversees restrictions on Taliban leaders and institutions. These restrictions include travel bans, asset freezes and arms embargoes. The purpose is to block access to funds, weapons and international mobility for individuals considered destabilising to Afghanistan or the wider region.

Any waiver from these restrictions requires consensus. The committee operates on unanimity, giving each of the 15 member states an effective veto over exemptions.

Pakistan’s Role

At present, Pakistan holds the chair of the 1988 Sanctions Committee. According to diplomatic sources, Islamabad opposed the request to allow Muttaqi’s travel to India. That opposition prevented the exemption from moving forward.

This is not the first time the Taliban foreign minister has faced such obstacles. Earlier this year, his planned visit to Islamabad was also cancelled after a waiver proposal reportedly ran into objections from the United States.

For now, he remains grounded in Kabul and his international outreach is shaped less by diplomacy than by restrictions of a global sanctions regime and political manoeuvring of his neighbours.