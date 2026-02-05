Why are China and US worried about latest attacks in Balochistan?

Balochistan Unrest: Series of attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan province have left 31 civilians and 17 security personnel dead. The provincial government said that security forces engaged in a prolonged operation lasting nearly two days and neutralised at least 145 attackers.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, claimed responsibility for the attacks, naming their operation “HeroF 2.0” or “Black Storm”. It said that dozens of their soldiers were killed and some were kidnapped. Independent verification of these claims is not available, and the Pakistani military has refrained from commenting.

Bordering Iran and Afghanistan, Balochistan covers roughly 44 percent of Pakistan’s land area. It also includes part of the Arabian Sea coast. Around five percent of Pakistan’s population resides in the province. The local population has long criticised the government for exploiting the region’s rich mineral resources while providing limited benefits to the people.

The region is abundant in natural resources such as gas, oil, copper, gold, iron, zinc, chromite, gypsum, coal, marble and granite. Large projects like the Reko Diq mine and Saindak project have promised economic gains for locals, but these promises have often been delayed or unfulfilled.

The province’s energy production demonstrates a stark disparity. Balochistan generates roughly 2,280 megawatts of electricity but receives only about 700 to 800 megawatts. More than half the population lives without electricity. The region contributes 17 percent of Pakistan’s gas supply while consuming only a fraction of it.

Historical pipelines from Sui and other areas send gas outside the province, leaving households dependent on traditional cooking methods despite the constitutional requirement to prioritise local use.

Local grievances are compounded by allegations of abductions, extrajudicial killings and military crackdowns, which feed resentment against the security forces.

Experts say that Pakistan’s government sees strategic and economic advantage in asserting control over the region, while local demands are unaddressed. External powers are observing these dynamics.

China has invested heavily in Balochistan through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, with an aim to strengthen trade access to the Arabian Sea and integrate the projects with its Belt and Road Initiative. Rising instability threatens the completion of important projects, including Gwadar Port and major infrastructure developments.

Experts argue that addressing local concerns and ensuring fair distribution of benefits is essential to maintain stability and protect investments.

The United States has stepped up its activity in Balochistan. American companies signed deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in mining and infrastructure. These projects create jobs in Balochistan. Recent attacks may be linked to rising international investments. The United States also keeps an eye on China’s influence in the region.

The Pakistani government has accused India of supporting insurgent activity in Balochistan, calling the attacks “India-sponsored”. However, India rejected these claims, describing them as unfounded and part of Pakistan’s long-standing strategy to divert attention from internal issues.

Balochistan’s conflicts continue to draw attention from both China and the United States because of the province’s strategic location, rich mineral reserves and important infrastructure projects.

Experts emphasise that sustainable solutions require addressing local grievances, ensuring equitable development and maintaining security in the face of external investments and regional rivalries.