/Why are Chinese women buying clothes made for men? The answer has little to do with fashion

New Delhi: A rising number of women in China are turning to a part of the fashion market that was never designed with them in mind – the men's section. What began as an occasional purchase has turned into a noticeable consumer trend, which is driven by complaints about the quality, fit and price of women's clothing.
On Chinese social media platforms, women are sharing photos, shopping tips and reviews of men's shirts, T-shirts, trousers and shorts, arguing that they offer better value and greater comfort than many products marketed specifically to women.
The trend has taken off on Xiaohongshu (also known as RedNote), where posts under the tag 'women wearing men's clothing' have been viewed more than 80 million times. Content related to gender-neutral dressing has crossed 90 million views.
Many women say the appeal has little to do with making a statement about gender. Their reasons are practical. Men's clothing is seen as more durable, made from better fabrics, designed with larger pockets and sold at lower prices.
Chinese consumers are spending more carefully than they did a few years ago. Many people are thinking twice before buying clothes and are choosing items that last longer and cost less instead of regularly refreshing their wardrobes with the latest styles. Some consumers describe this approach as "reverse consumption" that means spending less while expecting products to last longer.
Men's clothing has become an attractive option for women trying to cut costs. Some shoppers say a men's T-shirt can be thicker, more breathable and more comfortable than a comparable women's version while costing only a fraction of the price.
Another reason many women are turning to men's clothing is the sizing issue. Women's clothing in China has faced criticism for increasingly narrow size standards. Social media users frequently complain that garments labelled as large or extra-large are designed for very slim body types. Taller women and those with broader shoulders struggle to find clothes that fit comfortably.
Many women, cited in media reports, said they began buying men's clothing because women's sizes rarely worked for their body shape. Those who are tall with broad shoulders found men's clothing more practical and easier to wear.
Functionality also matters. The women said men's trousers and jackets come with deep and usable pockets, while women's clothing prioritises appearance over practicality.
The trend is becoming more visible at a time when China's clothing industry faces increasing challenges. Production and exports have fallen since the pandemic, while retail growth has considerably slowed.
To reduce costs, some brands have started using ready-made designs sourced from Southeast Asia instead of creating their own patterns. Industry observers say those designs do not always match Chinese body shapes, and it leads to poor fit and consumer dissatisfaction.
At the same time, rising fabric costs are putting additional burden on manufacturers. Industry experts warn that companies may continue reducing material use and simplifying designs in an effort to control expenses.
Shopping in the men's section is no longer unusual for many Chinese women. It has become a practical response to concerns about quality, comfort, sizing and value – factors that matter more than the label of a clothing rack.
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