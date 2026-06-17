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Why are Chinese women buying clothes made for men? The answer has little to do with fashion

On social media platforms, they are sharing photos, shopping tips and reviews of men's shirts, T-shirts, trousers and shorts, arguing that they offer better value and greater comfort than many products marketed specifically to women.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 03:52 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 03:52 AM IST
Why are Chinese women buying clothes made for men? The answer has little to do with fashion
Image Credit: Representative image (AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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