New Delhi: United Airlines flights across the country are facing widespread delays today following a nationwide system outage that has forced the airline to impose a ground stop. The airline has acknowledged the technical issue and says it is working urgently to resolve it.

"Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports. We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we'll work with our customers to get them to their destinations,” the airline said in an official statement.

The airline further clarified, “All United mainline flights are being held at their departures. This does NOT affect United Express (regional) flights. Any flight that is already in the air will continue to its destination."

Passengers at major United hubs, including Chicago, Denver, Newark, Houston, and San Francisco, are among those most affected, with many reporting long delays and confusion.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, frustrated travelers have taken to social media to share their experiences.

One passenger posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Stuck on the tarmac in New Orleans thanks 2 a United system outage. 0 planes moving. No weight & balance data. Just vibes. Hearing the same from IAH, DFW, Detroit, and DEN. United needs a reset button.”

Another user wrote, “System-wide outage, all United Airlines planes grounded. Sitting on the plane…they have given us the option to get off with no ETA.”

A traveler in Houston shared, “I'm at the Houston airport, my plane was supposed to take off 5 hours ago, and no other United Airlines planes are leaving the tarmac. This is crazy.”

Yet another passenger at Dulles International Airport said, “First experience with United Airlines is a bust. Too long to go into details. We are still on the tarmac at Dulles. A system outage on United systems has a bunch of United planes waiting on the tarmac."

As of now, there is no official estimate on when the issue will be fully resolved, and passengers are advised to check with the airline for the latest updates.