Why are US‑Israel targeting Iran’s ‘MIT’? The real story behind attacks on Isfahan University of Technology

US-Israel-Iran War: In the central Iranian city of Isfahan lies a university that the world calls Iran’s MIT, the Isfahan University of Technology (IUT). On March 29, a powerful airstrike launched by US-Israel alliance hit one of its research institutes, leaving four staff members wounded and causing structural damage. The air raid has further intensified ongoing military confrontation in West Asia and brought attention to a place that is far more than a centre of higher learning.

Founded in 1974 to modernise Iran along American technological education, the IUT has evolved over decades into a pillar of the country’s military-industrial complex. What began as a hub for engineering and science has now become a focal point for research in ballistic missiles, advanced drones and even nuclear technologies.

Experts say that Iran’s homegrown missile and drone programmes, which have drawn international attention, owe much of their foundation to laboratories and think-tanks within this university.

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Why is IUT being targeted?

The United States and Israel view the IUT not merely as an academic institution but as a strategic brain centre for Iran’s defense programmes. The university’s research institutes work closely with Iran’s Ministry of Defense. Professors and students have reportedly contributed to the design of guidance and propulsion systems for the Shahid drones and long-range ballistic missiles that form the backbone of Iran’s defense capabilities.

Isfahan is also home to Iran’s largest nuclear research centre and the Uranium Conversion Facility (UCF). Western intelligence suspects that IUT laboratories are used for nuclear research, including centrifuge technologies. The university also conducts advanced materials research, producing carbon fibre and specialised alloys important for missile bodies and nuclear reactors.

Science driving defense

The university’s Institute for Advanced Research and the Mechanical Engineering department has reportedly become think-tanks for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), producing engineers who now lead the country’s missile programmes.

In the nuclear sector, the IUT trains Iran’s top experts in nuclear engineering. Its hybrid research labs are believed to accelerate uranium enrichment processes.

Iran’s response

Sunday’s strike targeted one of IUT’s research institutes, injuring four staff members. In retaliation, the IRGC declared that American and Israeli universities in West Asia are now legitimate military targets, raising regional tensions to a new high.

With the university at the centre, the ongoing attacks reveal how a single institution can symbolise both technological advancement and strategic military power. As the smoke clears over Isfahan, the world is watching, not only at the damage but also at the way knowledge, research and defence strategy are coming together in a high‑stakes setting.