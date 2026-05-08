Why are US troops spread across 80+ countries, what do they do there?

New Delhi: The United States has decided to pull back around 5,000 soldiers from Germany, a move that has brought attention to its global military presence. Germany is only one part of a much larger international deployment. American troops are stationed across more than 80 countries.

What are they doing there, and why are they there in the first place?

According to DW, around 35,000 to 39,000 US soldiers and about 13,000 air force personnel are presently deployed in Germany. They are spread across nearly 20 major military bases, mainly in the southern and south-western parts of the country. When smaller facilities are included, the total number goes up to around 40.

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One of the most important locations is Ramstein Air Base in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. It is the largest US military base outside the United States and works as a major logistics hub for operations going towards the Middle East, Africa and Eastern Europe.

The US presence in Germany has mainly supported NATO’s collective security system, helped in quick military response across Europe and supported supply routes for other regions.

US military presence across Europe

As per data from the US Defense Manpower Data Center, around 68,000 active US military personnel were permanently stationed in Europe as of December 2025. This number does not include short-term deployments or training exercises.

The US operates 31 permanent military bases across Europe, along with 19 additional sites that can be used when required. American troops are present in more than a dozen European countries, with the largest numbers in Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

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Across the world, US military deployment is even larger. Reports suggest that by the end of 2025, more than 221,599 US military personnel and defence civilians were stationed outside the United States. This includes active-duty troops, reserve forces and civilian employees working with the Department of Defense.

Earlier reports, including data referenced by Al Jazeera, show that in 2011 alone, the United States had around 100,000 troops in Afghanistan across at least 10 military bases. The Pentagon also states that more than 800,000 American soldiers have served in war zones over time.

By July 2021, reports suggested that the United States had about 750 military bases spread across nearly 80 countries, though the exact count is not fully public and could be higher.

What US soldiers do overseas

US troops are sent abroad for different reasons depending on the country and situation. In some regions, they are deployed due to ongoing tensions, while in others they serve under NATO commitments or wider regional security arrangements.

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In Germany, Ramstein Air Base supports NATO’s collective defence system and functions as a logistics hub for operations across multiple regions.

In Asia, US troops in Japan are positioned mainly to balance China’s growing military strength, especially in areas such as Okinawa.

In South Korea, US forces are present to deter threats from North Korea, particularly its missile and nuclear programmes.

Local impact of US bases in Germany

US military bases also play an economic role in countries like Germany. Many of these installations are located in rural regions where they serve as major sources of jobs and steady business for local communities.

Around 10,000 German citizens are directly employed by the US military, while an estimated 70,000 jobs are indirectly connected to American military activity through contractors, services, and local businesses.

In addition, US personnel and their families spend a large part of their income in local businesses.

Overall, US military presence contributes up to 3.5 billion euro (about $4.1 billion) every year to regional economies in Germany alone, making these bases a part of both security and local economic life.