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Why Balochistan keeps burning: The hidden story behind Pakistan’s longest conflict

Balochistan’s unrest has roots stretching back to Partition, with disputes over identity, resources and political control.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 07:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 07:01 AM IST
Why Balochistan keeps burning: The hidden story behind Pakistan’s longest conflict
Image Credit: Representative image (Reuters via ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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