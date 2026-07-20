/Why Balochistan keeps burning: The hidden story behind Pakistan’s longest conflict

New Delhi: Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest province by area and a region rich in natural resources, is facing a wave of violence between security forces and separatist militants. The latest clashes, followed by a major military operation, are part of a decades-old struggle driven by political grievances, demands for greater control over resources and a long history of mistrust between parts of the Baloch population and the Pakistani state.
The recent unrest began after attacks in Ziarat and Hanna Urak in July, where 27 policemen and five civilians were killed, according to Pakistani authorities. Families of the policemen held a 10-day protest, refusing to bury their relatives until the government accepted their demand for an investigation. The protest ended after authorities agreed to form a judicial commission to examine the attacks.
In response, Pakistan launched ‘Operation Shaban’, with security officials claiming that 129 militants had been killed since July 5. The operation is the latest chapter in a conflict that has continued through different phases of Pakistan’s history.
The roots of the insurgency in Balochistan go back to the creation of Pakistan in 1947. At the time of Partition, the region was made up of several tribal areas and princely states. The most prominent among them was Kalat, whose ruler Mir Ahmad Yar Khan wanted to keep the state independent.
Pressure increased on Kalat to join Pakistan as neighbouring areas moved towards accession. After months of resistance and increasing pressure from Pakistan, the Khan of Kalat signed the accession agreement on March 27, 1948.
The Pakistani state treats the accession as a settled legal matter, while Baloch nationalist groups continue to see the episode as a source of historical resentment. This disagreement became one of the issues that influenced later movements demanding greater rights and autonomy.
Balochistan has witnessed multiple insurgencies since Pakistan’s independence. The ongoing phase began during the rule of former President Pervez Musharraf. It gained momentum after the 2005 rape of a Baloch doctor at the Sui gas plant by an Army officer and the 2006 killing of veteran Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Bugti.
Balochistan holds vast reserves of natural resources, including copper, gold and natural gas. Despite this wealth, the province continues to be among Pakistan’s least developed regions. Many Baloch groups argue that local communities have not received a fair share of the benefits from these resources.
China has invested heavily in Gwadar port, a major part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), while Chinese companies operate the Saindak copper and gold mine. The Reko Diq copper and gold project has also attracted international investment.
Militant groups have targeted Chinese interests and workers, arguing that outside investment has come at the cost of local communities. They have also complained that employment opportunities created by major projects go to people from other Pakistani provinces.
The Pakistani government rejects these claims and claims that Balochistan’s development is a priority. Defence and security expert from the country say that millions of Baloch participate in the country’s political, economic and military institutions. The insurgency represents a small militant movement, not the will of the Baloch people.
Pakistan alleges that these militant groups receive support from India, an allegation New Delhi rejects. The experts argue that attempts to portray Balochistan as evidence of a failed state ignore both the facts on the ground and the continued commitment of the Pakistani state to the province’s security, development and prosperity.
The Baloch movement does not have a single political demand. Some groups seek complete independence from Pakistan, while others demand more provincial autonomy and greater control over local resources.
Over time, political campaigns and armed groups have developed side by side in Balochistan. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has carried out attacks mainly on security forces and government targets, although civilians have also been killed in some incidents.
Pakistani security officials say the availability of advanced weapons and fighters with battlefield experience after the NATO withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 has made the security challenge more difficult. They have claimed that links exist between BLA militants and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), though these allegations have been disputed.
One of the most sensitive issues in Balochistan is the disappearance of people accused by activists of being taken by security agencies. Campaigners claim thousands of people have gone missing over the years, with some later found dead.
The Pakistani state says many of those listed as missing either joined militant groups or left voluntarily. The issue continues to be a major source of anger among rights groups and families searching for answers.
Pakistan’s response to Balochistan’s insurgency has largely relied on security operations, with the Operation Shaban following the same approach. Critics within the country have argued that military action cannot resolve a conflict rooted in political and economic grievances.
On the possibility of political engagement along with security operations, the experts say the State is always talking, but would not with foreign sponsored proxies or terrorists.
The future of Balochistan’s conflict depends on how Pakistan balances security measures with demands for political representation, economic participation and trust-building in a province that has witnessed decades of violence.
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