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Why Bangladesh is overlooking Sheikh Hasina’s plan to return in December?

A day before MOFA ruled out Rahman’s visit to India, M. Humayun Kabir, a former Bangladesh ambassador to the United States and now president of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute, argued in The Daily Star that ties with India needed a fresh assessment.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 05:19 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 05:19 PM IST
Why Bangladesh is overlooking Sheikh Hasina’s plan to return in December?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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