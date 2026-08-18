/Why Bangladesh is overlooking Sheikh Hasina’s plan to return in December?

Bangladesh’s decision to link any possible visit by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to India with its demand for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come at an interesting juncture. Hasina herself announced that she intends to return to Bangladesh in December, but Dhaka’s latest statement made no direct reference to her declaration.
Instead, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned the online press conference in which Hasina made the announcement, while focusing on its demand for her extradition from India. The timing is significant. A day before MOFA ruled out Rahman’s visit to India, M. Humayun Kabir, a former Bangladesh ambassador to the United States and now president of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute, argued in The Daily Star that ties with India needed a fresh assessment.
“India's renewed interest is understandable,” Kabir wrote, noting that the two countries “are deeply interconnected because of geography, history and mutual interdependence”. But he added that Bangladesh’s approach was changing.
“The departure now is that Bangladesh says it will no longer lean excessively on one particular partner for political or domestic reasons. Instead, it will work with everyone according to its own needs and interests,” he wrote.
That position comes as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led government completes six months in office and faces growing criticism over its performance. A media report on Tuesday described the government as “Strong on optics, less so on delivery”, citing concerns over law and order, energy supplies and the government’s ability to deliver on its promises.
Analysts quoted in the report also suggested that some of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s efforts to project a people-centric government were being undermined by the conduct of some of his party colleagues.
The government is also facing pressure from the opposition alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, which has criticised Dhaka’s growing outreach to Pakistan, even if it comes at the expense of relations with India.
Jamaat, one of Bangladesh’s major Islamist political parties, has a controversial history because of its opposition to the country’s independence in 1971. The party was banned under Hasina’s government, but the ban was lifted during the tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. It is now the principal Opposition force in Parliament.
Jamaat has also been pressing the government to implement the July Charter, which continues to face legal and constitutional challenges.
The economic situation adds another layer of pressure. The World Bank’s Bangladesh Development Update has projected growth to slow to 3.9 per cent in FY26 and warned that a prolonged conflict in the Middle East could further affect the country through higher inflation, increased energy subsidies, weaker exports and remittances, and pressure on the current account.
Economist Fahmida Khatun wrote that the government’s key challenges include controlling inflation, improving revenue mobilisation and tackling the energy crisis. “Overall, after six months of the BNP government, the economy has yet to show a promising performance,” she wrote.
Against this backdrop, Dhaka has little room for another major political upheaval. Hasina’s return could unsettle an already fragile political and economic environment, potentially affecting investor confidence and complicating the government’s efforts to stabilise the economy.
Hasina announced that she would return to Bangladesh in December, a month associated with “Victory Month”, when the country commemorates its liberation in the 1971 war.
Her announcement was deliberately framed around sacrifice and national resilience. She acknowledged that imprisonment or even death could await her, while presenting her return as a personal risk she was prepared to take for what she described as Bangladesh’s democratic future.
Her arrival, however, could immediately create a difficult political situation for the BNP government. The Awami League, which she leads, has been banned from political activity. Hasina’s arrest could trigger protests and unrest and invite international criticism, while any attempt to negotiate with her could be portrayed by political opponents as a sign of weakness.
This may partly explain why Dhaka has chosen not to engage directly with her December declaration. Instead, the government has kept the focus on the extradition issue and its wider differences with New Delhi.
India and Bangladesh signed an extradition treaty in 2013, which was amended in 2016. However, Article 6 provides for refusal of extradition in cases involving political offences.
At the same time, the treaty excludes several serious crimes from the definition of “political offences”. These include murder, manslaughter, assault causing grievous harm, possession of explosives or firearms intended to endanger life, and violations of multilateral treaty obligations.
For India, therefore, the issue is not simply whether an extradition treaty exists. New Delhi would have to examine the legal and judicial proceedings involved before deciding whether to hand over a former prime minister who is facing a death sentence.
For 78-year-old Hasina, the stakes are exceptionally high. The death sentence hanging over her has added another complication to what is already a sensitive diplomatic issue between India and Bangladesh.
There is also a deeply personal dimension to her situation. Hasina and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, are the only surviving members of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s immediate family after the 1975 assassination of Bangladesh’s founding leader and several members of his family.
Sheikh Mujib, his wife Begum Fazilatunnesa, sons Sheikh Kamal, Sheikh Jamal and 10-year-old Sheikh Russel were among those brutally killed. Other relatives were also murdered in coordinated attacks across Dhaka. Hasina and Rehana survived because they were abroad at the time.
For Dhaka, Hasina’s proposed return is therefore not merely a question of extradition or domestic politics. It carries the potential to reopen old political wounds, trigger fresh unrest and further strain ties with India at a time when the BNP government is already under pressure.
For New Delhi, the challenge is equally delicate: any decision must take into account the extradition treaty, the nature of the charges, the judicial process and the consequences of handing over a former prime minister facing a death sentence.
For now, with political tensions rising and the economy struggling to regain momentum, both sides may have more to gain from caution than confrontation. The December deadline announced by Hasina is still some distance away. For Bangladesh, India and Hasina herself, the most pragmatic course may simply be to wait and watch.
(With IANS inputs)
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