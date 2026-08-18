/Why Bangladesh is overlooking Sheikh Hasina’s plan to return in December?

Instead, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) condemned the online press conference in which Hasina made the announcement, while focusing on its demand for her extradition from India. The timing is significant. A day before MOFA ruled out Rahman’s visit to India, M. Humayun Kabir, a former Bangladesh ambassador to the United States and now president of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute, argued in The Daily Star that ties with India needed a fresh assessment.