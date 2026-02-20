Why Buenos Aires came to standstill? The new challenge Argentina is facing - Explained

President Javier Milei’s proposed labour reforms have brought the capital city of Argentina, Buenos Aires, to a standstill. Shops and public transport were affected, and even garbage went unattended on Thursday (local time) as workers staged a strike.

Notably, this was the fourth strike of President Milei's term, local media reported. Due to the strikes, public transports including the subways and bus lines were affected.

According to an Al Jazeera report, the state airline's Aerolineas Argentinas also anticipated the cancellation of 255 flights and a loss of millions of dollars.

Other than transport systems, the banks and schools also remained shut, reportedly to show solidarity with the labour strike.

What does Argentina's new proposed labour law include?

The labour reform bill brings on provisions that would make it easier for companies to fire workers and reduce severance pay, Al Jazeera further reported.

Furthermore, the bill proposes extending the working day from 8 hours to 12 hours.

The report further stated that the government has said that the proposed measures are important to attract foreign investment to the country and further increase profitability.

Buenos Aires has reportedly been grappling with economic tensions, and these reforms are expected to see opposition in the Chamber of Deputies.

Meanwhile, a version of the labour bill already passed the Senate of Argentina, and if the Chamber of Deputies amends the legislation, the reforms would have to go to the Senate for a final vote, Al Jazeera further reported.

