'Why Business As Usual?': News Anchor Takes Pakistan PMO Official To Cleanser Over Train Hijack By BLA

A Pakistani journalist came down heavily on Rana Sanaullah, special assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, over the Pakistan government’s silence over the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train, with over 400 passengers on board in nine coaches, which was on its way from Quetta to Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The journalist cornered the government over the issue and asked Sanaullah why Islamabad had not issued a statement and why there was no minister from the Sharif government present in Balochistan, which was engulfed by fear and tension.

Pakistani Journalist takes to task Rana Sanaullah Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan for the silence of the Pakistan Govt on Train Hijacking of Jaffar Express in Bolan. Excellent questions. No statement issued. No Govt Minister in Balochistan.pic.twitter.com/D59ZT89GiG — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 12, 2025

While speaking to Rana Sanaullah on air during a news show, the journalist asked him, It's been over 11 hours since the train hijack incident took place, and amid all the reports of the rescue operations going on, there were no signs of anyone from the interior ministry. He said there were expectations of an emergency cabinet meeting over the issue. "Why is business running normally?" he asked.

Responding to the question from the journalist, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Sharif, said what would have changed even if the Interior Minister had been sent to Balochistan. He further stated that no matter what one does for media consumption, there will be no one to stop that; even if the interior minister had done a press conference or spoken about two or three issues, it would have made no difference to the situation that is unfolding in Balochistan’s Bolan district.

Sanaullah further stated that the people required there have reached and the command needed there, including the army chief, are closely in touch with the matter. Meanwhile, the train hijack ended with the rescue of 346 hostages. Security forces killed 33 militants involved in the attack. However, 21 passengers and four paramilitary soldiers lost their lives.

Army spokesman Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif confirmed the casualties. He told Dunya News TV that the military completed the operation on Wednesday evening. "The armed forces successfully concluded the operation by killing all terrorists and rescuing all passengers safely," he said.

The militants attacked the Jaffar Express on Tuesday. The train, carrying 440 passengers, was on its way from Quetta to Peshawar. The attackers derailed it with explosives near Gudalar and Piru Kunri, about 160 km from Quetta.