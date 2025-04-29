Why Canadians Vote On Mondays: 10 Key Reasons Explained As High-Stakes Voting Is Underway

As Canadians cast their votes in a closely watched election overshadowed by provocative comments from US President Donald Trump, many are wondering: why do Canadians always vote on a Monday? While voters decide between Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals and Pierre Poilievre's Conservatives, Trump stirred controversy from afar, suggesting Canada should become the "51st state" and claiming the US subsidises its northern neighbour. His comments heightened tensions in an already charged political climate focused on economic security and national identity.

Amid the political drama, a longstanding electoral tradition persisted: federal elections held on Mondays. Here's why:

1. It's Mandated By Law

Federal voting, as per Elections Canada, has to take place on a Monday, and election campaigns have to be between 37 and 51 days.

2. Weekend Preparation Time For Voters

A Monday election gives Canadians the previous Saturday and Sunday to make travel arrangements, schedule their day, and get ready to vote without weekday conflicts.

3. Polling Station Setup Time

Polling stations require time to be effectively organised. Weekends are utilised by election officials and volunteers for preparations without interfering with weekday routines.

4. Fixed Election Dates Restrict Political Manipulation

A reform of the Canada Elections Act, proposed by then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper, made elections held every four years on the third Monday in October — a measure to keep governments from calling political opportunistic snap elections.

5. What If Monday Is A Public Holiday?

If the scheduled Monday coincides with a federal holiday — like Thanksgiving — the election is shifted to Tuesday. This was the case in 2008, when the election took place on Tuesday, October 14.

6. Several Parties, One Day

This year's election has a packed lineup: the Liberal Party, Conservative Party, New Democratic Party (NDP), Bloc Quebecois, and the Green Party.

7. Initial Results on Election Day

The early election results come out late on Monday evening, and officially certified results are available two to three days later following a thorough confirmation.

8. Carney Ahead By Slim Margin

Final pre-election polls gave Mark Carney a slim advantage over Poilievre, as voters have many with trust in the previous central banker to navigate the building tensions with the US.

9. Trump's Impact On The Election

During the campaign, Carney consistently cautioned that Trump's America "wants to break us, so they can own us." Trump's recent comments only added to concerns about increasing US intervention in Canadian life.

10. Emphasis On Domestic Concerns

Whereas Carney emphasised safeguarding Canadian sovereignty, Poilievre emphasised domestic issues, specifically runaway living expenses — a problem that has incrementally drained Liberal support over the last 10 years.