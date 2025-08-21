Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Matters; What Beijing Gained

New Delhi: China has placed unusual emphasis on Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s ongoing visit to India, framing it as a potential turning point in strained relations between the two Asian giants.

The state-run Global Times described the trip as evidence that the Modi government is treating the restoration of ties with Beijing as a priority. It highlighted China’s pledge to resume exports of fertilisers and rare earth elements to India, critical materials for agriculture and technology, as a key signal of goodwill.

In Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry presented the visit as a continuation of the common ground reached by the two leaders in previous meetings. The meeting discussed maintaining the momentum of high-level exchanges, building political trust, expanding cooperation in practical areas, managing differences with care and ensuring “steady growth” in bilateral ties.

The Global Times also pointed to Washington’s policies as an indirect factor shaping the rapprochement. It argued that trade disputes with the United States nudged both India and China toward exploring ways to reduce friction. Though the border clashes of 2020 sharply deepened mistrust, Wang’s visit to New Delhi was read as a step toward thawing relations.

In talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Wang Yi assured India of uninterrupted supplies of key raw materials, with particular emphasis on fertilisers and rare earths. The move is being cast as an attempt to offer supply-chain stability at a moment when India is working to secure reliable sources of strategic goods.

Chinese analysts quoted in Global Times highlighted that the very structure of Wang’s visit, centered on high-level meetings, signals New Delhi’s seriousness about engaging with Beijing.

They described the tone of the dialogue as “sincere” and “direct”, suggesting both sides appear willing to confront difficult issues head-on.

Wang Yi was in India at New Delhi’s invitation for the 24th round of special representative talks on the boundary dispute. According to China’s foreign ministry, his three-day visit, from Monday till Wednesday, featured wide-ranging discussions.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing hopes the talks will help sustain dialogue, strengthen cooperation, manage disputes responsibly, and “advance the process of steady development” in China-India relations.