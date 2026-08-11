/Why did Egypt reject Saudi-Turkey-Pakistan defence pact? India factor explained

New Delhi: Turkey has joined a new defence pact with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, while Egypt, which was earlier considered for the agreement, has chosen to stay away. The decision also relates to Cairo’s regional ties and its strong economic relationship with India.
The pact was signed after Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif travelled to Saudi Arabia on August 6. Turkey had kept President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Riyadh under wraps and did not disclose that Ankara was preparing to join the Saudi-Pakistan defence arrangement.
The ties do not spell out detailed military commitments. It includes a collective defence clause under which an external attack on one member would be treated as an attack on all three.
Announcing the agreement on Friday (August 7), Saudi minister Raed Krimly said it would help the three countries “develop joint defence capabilities, strengthen strategic deterrence, increase preparedness and develop their respective defence capabilities”.
He also said, “Any external attack against any one of the three countries will be considered an attack against all three countries.”
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Saturday (August 8) that Ankara had spent the past two years trying to bring all the countries involved into a security agreement.
Egypt had been discussed as part of the arrangement. But Cairo eventually chose not to join.
Fidan addressed Egypt’s absence on August 8, saying Ankara still sees Cairo as a natural partner.
“Egypt is our natural partner on all issues. I believe that Egypt will also become part of this alliance with us in the next stage. There are some technical issues involved. Once these are resolved, there is no reason why Egypt should not become part of it,” he said.
Reports suggest several reasons for Egypt’s decision. Ragip Soylu, Turkey bureau chief of Middle East Eye, wrote that Egypt and Saudi Arabia had shown hesitation in recent months over creating a regional security arrangement with Turkey.
According to his report, Turkey had made efforts to keep Egypt and Saudi Arabia involved in the grouping, which has been named as “Regional Four”, where officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia had held regular foreign minister-level talks.
Soylu said that Turkey had formally offered Egypt a place in the defence pact. Once it became clear that Cairo was not ready to join, the other countries decided to proceed without Egypt.
Egypt’s decision has also been influenced by its economic ties with India.
Egyptian independent newspaper Mada Masr quoted a former Arab diplomat as saying that Cairo would be unlikely to enter a defence agreement with Turkey because of Turkey’s complicated relations with Greece and Cyprus. The diplomat also cited Egypt’s efforts to strengthen its economic ties with India.
The report said the country has also avoided taking sides in the rivalry between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Cairo has defence ties with the UAE and has maintained relations with countries on both sides of regional disputes.
India is part of this equation because of Egypt’s economic interests and its broader regional relationships.
Indrani Bagchi, CEO of Delhi-based think tank Ananta Centre, also sees India’s ties with Egypt as one reason for Cairo’s decision, although she considers it a secondary factor.
“Egypt has a peace treaty with Israel. Egypt was the first Arab country to recognise Israel. Egypt has very close relations with the UAE. Egypt has avoided joining a grouping in which one member, Pakistan, does not recognise Israel and has hostile relations with India. There is also distrust between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Egypt does not want to choose a side in such a situation,” she said.
She added, “Even if Egypt had become part of the Mecca agreement, it would not have had a major impact on relations with India, but the message would not have been good.”
The economic relationship between India and Egypt has grown into an important part of Cairo’s foreign policy.
More than 700 Indian companies are registered in Cairo, with around 70 of them active across different sectors. Their combined investment is worth more than $5.5 billion and they employ around 40,000 people in Egypt.
Bilateral trade between India and Egypt stood at $6.5 billion in the financial year 2025-26. India’s main exports to Egypt include petroleum products, engineering goods, chemicals, cotton yarn, meat and medicines. Egypt mainly exports petroleum products, chemicals, metals and citrus fruits to India.
India is its fifth-largest export market and 12th-largest source of imports. New Delhi is also Cairo’s sixth-largest trading partner.
Cairo’s position is also influenced by its long history with Israel and its relations with other Arab states.
The October 1973 Arab-Israeli war lasted less than three weeks but had a major impact on world economy. The conflict eventually led to the Camp David Accords, under which Egypt became the first Arab country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.
Egypt regained control of the Sinai Peninsula after the conflict, while the Golan Heights is under Israeli control.
Cairo was expelled from the Arab League after establishing relations with Israel, and several Arab countries cut diplomatic ties with it at the time. The regional picture has since changed.
Jordan signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994. In 2020, the UAE and several other countries established relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords.
Egypt has also maintained close ties with the UAE. It deployed Rafale fighter jets in response to Iranian attacks on Abu Dhabi in May.
These relationships make Cairo cautious about joining a defence grouping involving Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
The Middle East Eye reported that Egypt does not want to choose between a bloc involving Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and another grouping involving Israel, the UAE and India. The report also said Cairo wants to strengthen its trade relationship with New Delhi and depends on financial support from the UAE.
The Mecca Pact also comes as regional alliances are being redefined by wars and new security challenges.
Before the Gaza war began in 2023, India announced the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) during the G20 Summit in New Delhi. The proposed corridor was planned to connect India with Europe through shipping routes and rail links passing through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel and Greece.
The project has faced difficulties as wars and tensions have changed regional relationships. Bagchi said the IMEC presently looks more like an idea than a project that can be completed soon.
“The IMEC now exists more in imagination. There is tension between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Israel is involved in another war. In such a situation, it is difficult to take the IMEC to completion. Until Israel and Saudi Arabia normalise relations, which does not seem possible, the IMEC cannot become a reality on the ground,” she said.
The Mecca agreement has also drawn reactions across the region. Iran responded soon after the pact was announced. A member of the Iranian parliament’s National Security Committee dismissed the agreement and said a deal between Turkey and Pakistan on paper could not provide Saudi Arabia with more security than its decades-long dependence on the United States.
Israel has not issued an official response. Israeli media and analysts have examined whether the pact could affect Israel’s military freedom of action in the region.
India’s Foreign Ministry gave a measured response, saying it was closely watching the developments. The statement comes against the background of India’s long-standing sensitivity to Pakistan’s nuclear capabilities.
The United States did not issue an official statement in the first few days after the agreement was signed.
Turkey still wants Egypt to join the pact. Fidan’s comments suggest Ankara expects Cairo to come on board once the technical issues are settled. Egypt will also consider its economic relations with India, relations with Israel and the UAE and its regional interests before making a decision.
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