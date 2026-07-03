New Delhi: Bihar Governor Lieutenant General (retired) Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent India in the funeral of former Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was eliminated in US-Iraeli air strikes on February 28.
The two will attend the ceremonies on July 3.
The funeral is expected to bring together leaders and representatives from across the world, along with millions of people travelling to Tehran to pay their respects.
Announcing India’s participation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the visit builds on the long-standing ties between the two countries.
In a statement issued on Thursday (July 2), the ministry said, “The presence of this high-level delegation speaks to the civilisational ties and strong people-to-people bonds between India and Iran, which have long supported political and economic cooperation between the two countries.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also been invited by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to attend the funeral. However, he will not be able to attend because of his ongoing foreign visits.
According to Mohammad Amin Tavakolizadeh, deputy head for cultural and social affairs at the Tehran Municipality, preparations have been made for an enormous turnout.
"Preparations have been made keeping in mind the possible participation of 15 to 20 million people in Tehran for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral on July 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8," he said.
Hasnain is among the senior retired officers of the Indian Army with nearly four decades of service in some of the country's toughest operational areas. His career included assignments in Sri Lanka, Siachen, the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir. He also served in United Nations peacekeeping missions in Mozambique and Rwanda.
According to Bihar Raj Bhavan's website, Lieutenant General Hasnain commanded the Army's 15 Corps in Srinagar and later headed the 21 Corps in Bhopal. He also served as Military Secretary in the Indian Army before retiring in July 2013.
He continued his public life even after his retirement from the armed forces. In 2015, he became a member of the Executive Council of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library. Three years later, he was appointed Chancellor of the Central University of Kashmir. From 2020 to 2026, he served as a member of the National Disaster Management Authority.
Over the years, he received several military honours, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, the Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal.
He is also known for his work as a strategic affairs commentator. He has written regularly on defence and security issues for leading newspapers and frequently appeared on television as an expert on military matters. He has also been a Distinguished Fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation.
Originally from Uttar Pradesh, Hasnain studied at Sherwood College in Nainital and later attended St. Stephen's College in Delhi. He pursued further studies at the Royal College of Defence Studies in London, King's College London and the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Hawaii.
People's Democratic Party president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also confirmed that she will travel to Tehran for the funeral.
According to PTI, she received an official invitation from Mohsin Qomi, director of the international affairs department in the office of Iran's Supreme Leader.
Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti to attend the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in Iran, where she will pay her last respects and convey her condolences to the people of Iran pic.twitter.com/A3gPBepmQc— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 2, 2026
She told the news agency, "It is a great honour for me and a once-in-a-lifetime invitation. I will go there to bid farewell to the Supreme Leader."
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid will also attend the ceremonies on behalf of the party.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party media chief Pawan Khera and Khurshid had received invitations, but Kharge will not be travelling to Iran.
Khurshid said, "The Congress president is not able to go there and has specifically nominated me to represent him and the Congress party. I will fulfil that responsibility. I will leave on the special flight departing at 4 pm, and I hope to attend all the programmes related to Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral."
According to The Indian Express, BJP National President Nitin Navin has also received an invitation to attend.
Syed Hassan Mousvi Al Safvi, president of the Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, also has been invited.
Speaking to ANI, he said, "I will be there to pay tribute on behalf of the entire community. I will carry with me the feelings of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the sentiments of those who stood with this leader and participate in this programme."
#WATCH | Budgam, J&K: On being invited to the final rites of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Aga Syed Hassan Al-Musavi Al-Safavi says, “I received an invitation via… pic.twitter.com/Dg6ouxWl4r— ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2026
The absence of India's top political leadership from the funeral has become a topic of debate on social media.
Senior journalist Smita Sharma wrote on X that India had sent then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to attend the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after his death in a helicopter crash.
"When Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash, the then Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended his funeral. In my opinion, India should have sent a Cabinet minister this time as well," she said.
Argued in my daily show earlier today that while Lt. Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, Governor of Bihar is the likely Indian respresentative who will be in Tehran to attend the burial ceremony of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (Shia, contitutional post, participation in religious ceremony)… pic.twitter.com/13pjLZSJbY— Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) June 29, 2026
The developments have also been viewed in the backdrop of recent military confrontation in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi was in Tel Aviv two days before Israeli and American attacks on Iran, and India did not publicly condemn Khamenei's killing. Pakistan and several other countries openly criticised the killing.
India later conveyed its condolences by signing the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy. The Congress party also criticised the BJP-led government over its handling of the issue.
Strategic author and commentator Dr. Brahma Chellaney criticised the government's decision, which, according to him, suggests that PM "Modi’s tilt toward the aggressor states in the Iran war still persists". "By avoiding higher-level representation, New Delhi appears intent on not antagonising Washington and Tel Aviv," he alleged.
When Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash in 2024, India dispatched its vice president to the funeral. But now the Modi government is sending much lower-level representation to the multi-day state funeral for Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated by the U.S.…— Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) June 29, 2026
According to Reuters, the funeral ceremonies will begin in Tehran on July 4 and conclude on July 9 with Khamenei's burial in the holy city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran.
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