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  • /Why did India choose Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain for Khamenei’s funeral? Here's his story

Why did India choose Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain for Khamenei’s funeral? Here's his story

Hasnain spent nearly four decades in the Indian Army and later served in several public roles after retirement. The funeral ceremonies in Iran are expected to draw millions of people and delegations from many countries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 04:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 04:31 AM IST
Why did India choose Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain for Khamenei’s funeral? Here's his story
Image Credit: Bihar Governor Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) at Parliament premises in New Delhi. (File photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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