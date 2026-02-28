Why did Iran attack six Middle East countries? A way towards isolation?

The United States and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on Saturday, significantly intensifying tensions in the Middle East. The development raises concerns of a widening confrontation that could have far-reaching geopolitical and economic consequences. Iran, in turn, launched ballistic missiles at Israel, the Israeli military confirmed.

In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on major US bases in West Asia, including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, and Jordan, along with Israel, which spearheaded the operation.

While West Asian countries condemned Iran’s strike, with several reports claiming that Iran’s strike also targeted civil areas. Kuwait called Iran’s strikes a "flagrant violation" of its airspace and international law."

While developments in West Asia continue, Iran’s move to launch 360-degree attacks on its neighbours can be widely viewed as an act of isolation in the region.

Targeting US bases or Neighbours?

Iran’s retaliation came after Israel and US forces targeted its capital, Tehran, and other major cities. Iran mainly targeted US bases all across the region, from Bahrain to Kuwait to the UAE and Jordan.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hit installations like Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the US 5th Fleet HQ in Bahrain, bases in the UAE near Abu Dhabi, Kuwait's Central Command sites, and others, spanning at least six nations.

These were framed as retaliation solely against US and Israeli assets, with Iranian media emphasising "legitimate military targets" while warning non-US sites to stay clear.

Although the UAE reported one fatality in Abu Dhabi from intercepted missiles but confirmed air defences neutralised threats, issuing shelter alerts to residents.

Bahrain labelled the strike on the US Fifth Fleet base a "treacherous attack" and a sovereignty violation, noting explosions and smoke near coastal areas.

Qatar's Defence Ministry on the other hand, stated it intercepted all incoming missiles before they entered airspace via joint coordination, with explosions heard in Doha.

Kuwait engaged missiles in its airspace, while Jordan downed two ballistic missiles; both affirmed no major impacts, according to Al Jazeera.

All these countries and nations closed their airspace amid global flight suspensions, positioning as reluctant hosts caught in the US-Iran crossfire without endorsing either side overtly.

Oman, the only Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) state untouched, maintained its mediator role.

Though all the attacks were mainly targeted at US bases, it inadvertently spotlighted Tehran's deepening regional isolation, as every affected neighbour unites in condemnation and defence without a single ally emerging.

Isolated Iran vs the United Middle East

After Israel and the US attacks, which Iran framed as a calibrated retaliation against the US-Israel’s “preemptive” strikes on its nuclear sites, hitting only military installations like Al Udeid in Qatar and the Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain to avoid civilian targets.

Tehran warned host nations in advance, signalling intent to sidestep direct war with Arab states while punishing the American presence.

All six countries-Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia- responded identically with airspace shutdowns, full interceptions via US-backed defences, and sharp rebukes of "sovereignty violations" without reciprocal threats.

No Gulf state echoed Iran's narrative of US aggression; instead, they sheltered US assets, highlighting Tehran's lack of proxies or sympathy in the Arab camp post-Houthi and Hezbollah setbacks.

This leaves Iran diplomatically cornered. Pragmatic Gulf economies, once wooed via China-brokered deals, now prioritise de-escalation with Washington over Tehran's rhetoric, accelerating its strategic solitude amid faltering Russian and Chinese support.

What if Iran strikes again?

While Iran stands isolated in the Middle East, if it launches a second wave of strikes on six Gulf countries (Qatar, Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, and possibly Saudi airspace), a unified, restrained yet firm response prioritising defence, diplomacy, and US alignment over direct confrontation can be expected from united West Asia.

While there has been no joint statement from the six West Asian countries, official statements would echo the initial backlash, Bahrain calling it "treacherous," UAE decrying sovereignty breaches, Qatar emphasising joint coordination, and Kuwait and Jordan affirming no damage. Saudi Arabia, indirectly affected, would slam violations and pledge support to victims, urging UN intervention without Oman-like mediation.



