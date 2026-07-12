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Why did Iran close Strait of Hormuz hours after holding talks with Oman?

Tehran and Muscat are said to have discussed mechanisms to ensure the safe movement of ships through the Strait under Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed between the United States and Iran.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 09:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 09:11 AM IST
Why did Iran close Strait of Hormuz hours after holding talks with Oman?
Image Credit: (L-R) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi. Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz. (Photos: Reuters via ANI)

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