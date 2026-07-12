/Why did Iran close Strait of Hormuz hours after holding talks with Oman?

"During this meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat in various fields, as well as regional developments, particularly the issue of the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi and Albusaidi also exchanged views on appropriate mechanisms for the safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," said the Telegram post.