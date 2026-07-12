/Why did Iran close Strait of Hormuz hours after holding talks with Oman?

New Delhi: Hours after its foreign minister met his Omani counterpart in Muscat to discuss maritime security, regional developments and efforts to keep diplomatic channels open, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz "until further notice" on Saturday (July 11).
The decision was announced was made by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said the strategic waterway would be closed until the United States ends its "interference" in the West Asia region.
The announcement came even as Tehran and Muscat had discussed mechanisms to ensure the safe movement of ships through the Strait under Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The chokepoint is one of the world's busiest maritime routes for oil and gas shipments, and disruption there directly impacts energy markets across the world.
According to state-run Press TV, the IRGC said the decision had been taken because of the prevailing security situation.
"The Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice and will remain closed until the United States ends its intervention in the region. No vessel will be permitted to transit the strait," said the IRGC, as quoted by Press TV.
The force also warned against any military action over the closure of the waterway.
"Should the aggressor enemy exploit this development, which it, itself, has caused, as a pretext for committing another act of aggression against us, it will be met with a forceful response, and additional enemy bases in the region will be targeted," the statement said.
The IRGC added that the United States, Israel and countries hosting military facilities allegedly used for operations against Iran would bear responsibility for any consequences arising from the situation.
Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi met Omani Foreign Minister Seyyed Badr Al-Busaidi in Muscat for talks covering bilateral cooperation, regional developments and maritime security.
In a post on his official Telegram channel, Araqchi said the two ministers discussed relations between Tehran and Muscat across different sectors as well as developments in the region, with particular attention to the Strait of Hormuz.
"During this meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Muscat in various fields, as well as regional developments, particularly the issue of the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi and Albusaidi also exchanged views on appropriate mechanisms for the safe transit of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with Article 5 of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding," said the Telegram post.
According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, the talks also covered practical mechanisms for ensuring the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strategic waterway.
Oman's foreign minister said his country continues to support diplomacy as the best way to prevent regional conflicts from escalating and spreading. He also expressed hope that the full implementation of the Islamabad MoU between Iran and the United States would improve the security environment across the region.
The developments come as Qatari negotiators are travelling to Iran in an effort to ease tensions and help create conditions for the resumption of talks between Tehran and Washington after recent military escalations.
The diplomatic activity has continued despite uncertainty over the future of the ceasefire between the two sides.
On Friday (July 10), US President Donald Trump said Washington had agreed to continue talks with Iran after receiving a request from Tehran. At the same time, he said the United States considers the previous ceasefire between the two countries to be “over”.
Iran's announcement on the Strait now comes against the backdrop of these parallel diplomatic efforts, with regional countries continuing to push for dialogue while tensions over security and military activity in West Asia persist.
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