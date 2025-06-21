Why Did Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Choose Three Potential Successors—But Leave Out His Own Son In A Surprising Move?

Iran-Israel Conflict: Amid the looming threat of assassination from Israel as the conflict escalates, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, reportedly has nominated three names for his potential successor; however, his son, Mojtaba, was not one of the names on the list.

As the tensions between Israel and Iran continue for over a week, the Supreme Leader of Iran is allegedly in a safe space or bunker. According to Zee News TV, his son was not one of the names for his potential successor.

The conflict between Jerusalem and Tehran began on June 13 when the former launched 'Operation Rising Lion' to strike Iran's nuclear program, following which Iranian Defence Ministry headquarters, its top officials, and several alleged nuclear sites were targeted. Iran also launched counterstrikes after the tensions began, using several ballistic missiles.

Israel's Threat To Khamenei

ANI had reported, citing The Times of Israel, that Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, while visiting the site of a missile strike at a hospital in Holon, said that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is "the modern Hitler" and "cannot continue to exist".

Katz said that under the IDF's war goals, “without question this man should not continue to exist.”

The Times of Israel quoted him as saying, “A dictator like Khamenei, who heads a country like Iran and has made the destruction of the State of Israel his declared goal, this horrific goal of destroying Israel, cannot be allowed to continue or materialize.”

Trump On Israel's Plan

Before the Israeli Defence Minister’s statements, ANI had also reported, citing CNN, that United States President Donald Trump opposed an Israeli plan to kill Iran's Supreme Leader.

A spokesperson for Netanyahu told CNN that the reports of Trump rejecting an Israeli plan are "FAKE."

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also quoted President Trump as saying, “Based on the fact that there is a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision, whether or not to go within the next two weeks.”

Conclusion

The reason behind Khamenei's decision to name successors could be the threat of assassination amid conflict with Israel. Meanwhile, the intention for his son not to be on the list could be the fear of his death as well.