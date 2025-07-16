Why Did Israel Attack Syria And Who Are the Druze? Explained

For the past 24 hours, Israeli airstrikes have been pounding various locations in Syria. In the first wave of attacks, the Israeli Air Force targeted areas predominantly inhabited by the Druze community. In the second wave, it struck the Syrian army’s headquarters in Damascus. If you follow global affairs closely, you might be wondering: Why attack Syria now — especially when Iran’s influence in Syria has waned, and Hezbollah’s presence has also diminished? The answer lies in Israel’s long-standing relationship with the Druze community, which resides in Syria.

We bring you an in-depth analysis of a major international development, with Israel once again at the center of a growing conflict. After confronting Hamas in Gaza, battling Houthi rebels in Yemen, and challenging Iran’s regional influence, Israel has now opened a new front — this time in Syria. In the first part of this analysis, we’ll walk you through what’s happening on the ground with Israel’s latest military operation in Syria. It's crucial to understand this situation carefully.

Israel launched its military campaign in Syria to protect the Druze — a minority group facing extremist violence. But why is this community so important to Israel? To understand that, let’s first look at what’s been happening on the ground in Syria.

A large portion of Syria’s Druze population lives in the border province of Sweida. For the past two weeks, a local militia has been attacking Druze villages. In response, armed Druze factions began fighting back. As tensions escalated, radical groups began receiving direct support from the Syrian government. The government-aligned militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham then opened heavy fire on Druze-populated areas — prompting Israel to intervene militarily.

The Druze community — for whom Israel has opened this new battlefront — has deep historical ties to Israel. Druze people, who are of Arab origin and follow a branch of Islam, live across Israel, Syria, and Lebanon. They reject Islamic extremism and are widely respected within Israeli society. Their bond with Israel is not only social but also strategic — a relationship that deserves close attention.

Back in 1948, when a coalition of Arab nations attacked the newly established State of Israel, the Druze living in northern Israel sided with Israeli forces. By 1956, Israel began formally recruiting Druze Muslims into its military. Since then, many Druze soldiers have gone on to lead major brigades, and during the recent Gaza war, 12 Druze soldiers lost their lives fighting for Israel.

Because of their significant contributions to Israeli society and defence, Israel did not hesitate to open a new military front in Syria to protect the Druze. This enduring partnership stands as a lesson for those who prioritize religious extremism and terrorism over national unity and peace.