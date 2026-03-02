Why did Israel launch daytime strikes on Iran? | Explained

After three rounds of failed negotiations between Iran and the United States, Israel and Iran launched coordinated ‘preemptive’ airstrikes on almost 100 targets. The launched operation has been codenamed ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Operation Roaring Lion’ by Israel.

US President Donald Trump called these ‘a major combat operation, but what raised questions was the timing of the strikes.

Notably, Israel has previously carried out operations at night, but Operation Roaring Lion was launched early during the day. What was the possible reason? Did Israel know something? Were the strikes pre-planned? Was there any intel compelling Israel to launch daytime attacks?

The timing of the attack further raised speculations after the precision of the strikes, which led to the killing of top Iranian leaders, including the IGRC Commander, Iranian Defence Minister, and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Daytime surprise attack

Israel launched its airstrikes on Iran during the daytime at around 8:10 AM local time to catch the enemy off guard in a clever way.

Iran's leaders assumed attacks would happen at night, based on the US’s past operations like those in June 2025.

By striking in broad daylight, Israel flipped this expectation, creating maximum surprise when defences were least prepared.

Reportedly, Israeli spies tracked intel showing top Iranian officials in meetings at three Tehran locations that morning. This "target of opportunity" forced a shift from nighttime plans to hit them precisely while gathered, rather than risk them scattering later.

Israel’s hybrid war

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Israel hacked a popular Iranian prayer app called BadeSaba Calendar, used by over 5 million people to track prayer times and religious events, right before the daytime airstrikes of Operation Roaring Lion on February 28, 2026.

In the morning, the app sent mass notifications in Persian to millions of phones, mimicking routine prayer alerts to evade filters.

The first message read "Help has arrived," followed by urgent calls for IRGC and military personnel to defect, lay down arms, accept amnesty, and join "forces of liberation" against the regime for a free Iran.

This cyber-psychological operation, likely from Israel's Unit 8200, amplified the strikes' shock value by sowing confusion among troops and civilians during rush hour chaos, pairing with hacks on state media like IRNA to display anti-regime slogans and erode loyalty at a critical moment.

Israel and the US pre-planned for months with target banks and deconflicted US Tomahawks, the operation's daytime pivot maximised surprise, precision, and regime-shattering visibility for Iran's public, fueling protests as President Trump dubbed it a "major combat operation."





