/Why did Katie Zacharia leave as White House Press Secretary after just five days?

Katie Zacharia has left her position as White House press secretary after just five days, in what US media reports describe as the shortest tenure in the role’s history. Confirming her departure, Zacharia praised US President Donald Trump, calling him “kind and thoughtful” and saying it had been an honour to work for him.
“President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to,” Zacharia wrote in a post on X, adding, “It was an honour to work for him."
Her departure was reported on Friday, with US media offering differing accounts of the circumstances. CNN, citing advisers to the President, reported that Trump had fired her. NBC News, quoting a senior administration official, said she was “transitioning into a new role” that would be announced later.
No successor has been named, and NBC News reported, citing two people familiar with Trump’s thinking, that he was unlikely to appoint a new press secretary soon. The vacancy comes less than three weeks before the November 3 midterm elections.
Zacharia’s departure came hours after Trump spoke to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before leaving for a trip. He said he had asked her whether she wanted to continue in the demanding role.
“Katie’s been treated very badly by the media, very, very badly, very unfairly, I think. And I just spoke to her about it,” Trump said.
“Just two minutes ago, I said, ‘Katie, you know, you don’t have to do this if you don’t want.’ She said, ‘This is a lot tougher.’ I said, ‘Welcome to the world of Trump.’ I’m going to let her make that decision,” he added.
Zacharia, a conservative commentator and former senior communications adviser at Trump Media & Technology Group, took over the role on Monday, October 12, after Trump selected her on October 8 to replace Karoline Leavitt, who left the post at the end of August.
She held her first White House press briefing on Tuesday, but the session lasted less than 15 minutes. During the briefing, she announced that Trump had asked Kimberly Guilfoyle to resign as US ambassador to Greece. However, she was unable to say whether Washington had stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine.
Zacharia also faced questions over her legal qualifications during her brief time in the role. Trump had described her as an attorney, but a senior administration official confirmed on Thursday that she had not passed the California bar exam, NBC News reported.
Her exit has drawn comparisons with that of Anthony Scaramucci, who served as White House communications director for 11 days during Trump’s first term.
Reacting to the news, Scaramucci wrote on X: “Records are made to be broken. But I take no pleasure in other people’s pain.”
Zacharia’s departure leaves the White House without a permanent press secretary at a crucial time for the Trump administration, with the midterm elections approaching and no immediate replacement announced.
(With IANS inputs)
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