Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Why did Katie Zacharia leave as White House Press Secretary after just five days?

Why did Katie Zacharia leave as White House Press Secretary after just five days?

Katie Zacharia has left her role as White House press secretary after just five days, praising Donald Trump as “kind and thoughtful” amid conflicting reports over whether she was fired or moved to a new role.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 06:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 06:11 PM IST
Why did Katie Zacharia leave as White House Press Secretary after just five days?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
ICICI Bank net profit grew 20.1% YoY to Rs 14,843 Cr in Q2 of FY27
2
3
4
5