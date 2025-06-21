Why Did Pakistan Nominate Donald Trump For The 2026 Nobel Peace Prize?

The Government of Pakistan has officially nominated US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. Pakistan attributed Trump's "decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership" to having eased a recent armed clash between India and Pakistan, which ended in a ceasefire after several days of intense cross-border shelling.

The war broke out after a terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, took 26 lives. India retaliated with "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, firing at terror camps in Pakistani-occupied areas. This resulted in four days of intense firing, which was brought to an end on May 10 when the military commanders of both countries decided to call off hostilities. India has held that its strong military action forced Pakistan to ask for the hostilities to be stopped.

The nomination was made public by the government of Pakistan on X, in the following words: "Government of Pakistan Recommends President Donald J. Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The Government of Pakistan has resolved to formally nominate President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in appreciation of his decisive diplomatic intervention and key leadership throughout the recent India-Pakistan crisis."

This followed closely after President Trump received Pakistan's Army Chief, Asim Munir, at the White House on Wednesday—a rare visit that came after the military crisis. Geo News reported that Munir had lunch with Trump, although details of their discussion have not been made public.

Munir, who was recently appointed as a "Field Marshal"—the first officer to be so since Ayub Khan in 1959—had already called for Trump's Nobel nomination. He attributed the US President with saving the two South Asian countries from a possible nuclear standoff. White House press secretary Anna Kelly also affirmed prior to the meeting that "Trump would receive Munir after he called for the president to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for averting a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan."

As reported by Dawn, Pakistani officials are highlighting Munir's White House invitation as a "serious diplomatic achievement," emphasising its perceived significance in their foreign policy.