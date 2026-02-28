Why did the US-Israel attack Iran? | Explained

The US President Donald Trump announced “major combat operations” against Iran on February 28, hours after Israel confirmed preemptive missile strikes on Tehran and other sites. Explosions rocked Iran’s capital near Supreme Leader Khamenei’s compound as Operation Epic Fury (US) and “Roaring Lion” (Israel) targeted nuclear facilities, IRGC missile factories, and regime centers.

What did Trump say?

“Iran’s 47-year chant of ‘Death to America’ ends today. We’re dismantling their nuclear labs and missile terror to protect 40,000 US troops, Israel, and Gulf allies,” said the US President in the aftermath of the operation.

While Israeli Defence Minister Katz said, “Iran was 90 days from nuclear weapons. We struck first to ensure Israel’s survival.”

From Conflict to Crisis: Why did the US, Israel attack Iran?

Nuclear Breakout Crisis

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed earlier that Iran had enriched uranium to 90% weapons-grade purity, just short of bomb fuel.

Intelligence estimated Tehran could produce material for 4 nuclear weapons within weeks. President Trump warned on February 27, saying, "Iran's nuclear sprint ends now, or Israel and America pay the ultimate price." Israel viewed this as an existential threat after decades of Iranian leaders calling for its destruction.

Failed Geneva Deadline

The February 20-27 talks collapsed when Iran rejected zero-enrichment demands. Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi asserted, “Nuclear rights non-negotiable.” While Trump reiterated, “No deal, no mercy” after three negotiation talks , all failing with Iran’s bold refusals.

Proxy Terror Surge

US and Israel have repeatedly asserted that Iran funds, arms, and directs three key proxy militias that launched relentless attacks on US and Israeli interests, serving as Tehran's deniable forward force

Hezbollah: Iran's most capable proxy

Iran uses "proxies", armed groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and Houthis in Yemen, as its fighting force across the Middle East. Iran funds them financially and with arms like rockets, drones, and training through its IRGC Quds Force, but doesn't send Iranian soldiers directly.

This lets Tehran attack Israel, US troops, and Saudi ships while claiming "plausible deniability" , "It wasn't us, it was them." Hezbollah fires 5,000 rockets at Israel, Houthis sink US vessels in Red Sea, Hamas launches Gaza barrages, all Iranian weapons, Iranian orders, zero Iranian coffins. US and Israel struck to cut off the head of the RGC command, rather than chase endless proxy tails.

Iran’s Retaliation Wave

IRGC Chief Salami vowed “severe punishment”, launching 200+ missiles/drones at Israel and US Gulf bases, including Bahrain’s 5th Fleet HQ hit directly. Qatar intercepted missiles, Abu Dhabi exploded, and Kuwait reported airspace and International law violations.

Pre-Strike Buildup: The Timeline

January 13, 2026: Trump Backs Iranian Protesters

Amid nationwide crackdowns killing 200+ demonstrators, President Trump tweeted direct support: "Iranian people: Your chains can be broken. The world stands with you against the mullahs' terror regime. Rise up." This marked his first public call for regime change, signaling Washington viewed Tehran's rulers as vulnerable.

January 23, 2026: US Armada Deploys to the Gulf

Two major US carrier strike groups: USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Gerald R. Ford, with 150+ aircraft, sailed toward the Persian Gulf.The Pentagon said, "Defensive posture to protect 40,000 US troops from Iranian aggression." Satellite imagery showed B-2 bombers repositioning to Diego Garcia, pre-positioning for strikes.

February 10, 2026: IRGC Surrender Ultimatum

Trump issued a direct threat to Iran's Revolutionary Guards: "IRGC commanders, Surrender your nuclear material and missile stockpiles within 72 hours, or face certain death. Your proxy army ends now." IRGC Chief Hossein Salami called this an "American bluff. Claiming response will be devastating."

February 27, 2026: Geneva Nuclear Talks Collapse

Final round failed when Iran rejected zero-enrichment demands. Trump said, "Iran chose nukes over peace.

With Diplomacy exhausted, the military option activates immediately." Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, "Sovereign rights are non-negotiable. Threats won't deter us."

The Strategic Imperative

US-Israel strikes aimed to permanently dismantle Iran's nuclear breakout capability and decapitate IRGC Quds Force command, funding Hezbollah, Houthis, and Hamas.

