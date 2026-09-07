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Why did Trump order polygraph tests for 50 senior US military officers?

A polygraph, commonly known as a lie detector test, records physiological changes such as heart rate, breathing and sweating while a person answers questions. The test is intended to help investigators assess whether someone may be withholding information, although it is not considered completely reliable.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 07, 2026, 11:21 PM IST|Updated: Sep 07, 2026, 11:21 PM IST
Why did Trump order polygraph tests for 50 senior US military officers?

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