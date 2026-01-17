US President Donald Trump has put off his plan to strike Iran, at least for now, after Tehran spared anti-government protesters from execution. This decision surprised the world, given Trump's tough stance just days earlier when he warned of military action if Iran harmed demonstrators. However, the pause may be short-lived; hours after delaying the attack, Israeli intelligence chief David Barnea arrived in Washington for urgent meetings at the White House and Pentagon, raising questions about what comes next in the growing clash with Tehran.​

Trump's Warning and Iran's Quick Response

This is the same Donald Trump who ordered the capture of Venezuela's president just weeks ago. So why did Trump hold back from striking Iran? To understand this choice, look closely at Trump's recent statement on Iran.

Three days ago, Trump posted on social media, urging Iranian protesters to "keep going" and assuring them that "help is on the way." He then warned that if Iran killed or executed any protester, America would attack.

Soon after Trump's warning, Iran's government delayed the execution of protester Erfan Soltani. Supreme Leader Khamenei then pardoned 800 more protesters. Iran's officials also promised Trump they would avoid using too much force against demonstrators.

Real Reason Behind Trump's Pause

It may seem Trump backed off because Iran met his demands and spared the protesters, but the true reason runs deeper. Behind the scenes, Trump might be showing mercy or setting a trap.

To figure out Trump's plan, look back a few days. Key US allies in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, urged Trump not to launch an attack, warning that Iran could retaliate by targeting them. A day later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke with Trump and advised delaying the strike, pointing out that Israel’s air defence systems are not yet strong enough to fully counter Iranian attacks.

Iran's Powerful Missile Stockpile

Trump might have used the execution promises as an excuse to pause. The real issue could be fear of Iran's missiles, which could badly hurt US allies. That might explain why Trump chose to wait.

Reports show Iran makes about 50 missiles each month and has over 3,000 ballistic missiles in stock. Some are hypersonic, which move fast and can dodge US and Israeli defenses. Most have a range of 1,500 to 2,000 kilometers, enough to hit nearly all US bases, ships, and sites in places like Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

While these missiles cannot reach the US mainland, Iran could target allies like Israel, which lacks the power to block thousands of them.

These risks likely led Trump to delay the attack, for now.

Mossad Chief's Key White House Visit

Does Trump's delay mean he has dropped plans to hit Iran? Given his nature, Trump seems to have just bought time for allies, but removing Khamenei's rule remains his main goal.

Right after the pause, Mossad chief David Barnea flew to Washington and met Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff at the White House.

This meeting matters because the US and Israel both oppose Iran. The US targets Iran's nuclear program, while Israel fights back against Iran-backed groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis, which attack Israel and US targets.

Past Mossad chief visits to the White House led to big moves. In 1967, one visit came before Israel's Six-Day War. In 2025, Barnea's trip led to US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites. Many now expect a major event after this visit.