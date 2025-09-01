Why Did US Cancel Palestinian Leaders’ Visas Ahead Of UNGA Meet? Inside The Diplomatic Crackdown

Washington: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas along with around 80 other Palestinian Authority officials. This decision came just before the United Nations General Assembly meeting next month. The Palestinians have historically used this global platform to voice their concerns and political aspirations.

An unnamed U.S. State Department official confirmed the development to the Associated Press on August 29, 2025, that President Abbas and several top Palestinian officials were included in this wave of visa cancellations. The latest move shows the Trump administration’s approach to limiting Palestinian access to the United States, particularly through visa restrictions.

The decision was made at a time when tensions in the region are escalating. The Israeli military has declared Gaza’s largest city a combat zone.

In addition to the visa cancellations, the U.S. government has halted a programme that had previously allowed injured Palestinian children from Gaza to receive medical treatment in the United States. This suspension followed an outcry on social media from conservative groups.

The State Department also revealed that new visa applications from Palestinian officials, including those associated with the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), would face increased denials. The official statement cited national security concerns and criticised Palestinian groups such as the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) for allegedly failing to honour commitments and for supposed actions perceived as undermining peace efforts.

“It is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace,” the statement explained.

It added that for these groups to be seen as genuine peace partners, they must “consistently repudiate terrorism and end incitement to terrorism in education, as required by U.S. law and as promised by the PLO”.

Palestinian Authority Reacts

The Palestinian Authority responded sharply, condemning the visa revocations as a breach of international law and the agreements that grant the United States its role as the UN host country.

The Palestinian presidency expressed “deep regret and astonishment” at the move, stressing that it conflicts with the Headquarters Agreement and undermines their status as an observer member of the United Nations.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric commented that the United Nations would seek clarification from the U.S. State Department regarding the visa issues. “We obviously hope that this will be resolved,” he said, emphasising the importance of all member states and permanent observers being able to participate fully in UN proceedings.

‘Continued UN Representation Assured For Palestinian Mission’

The U.S. State Department assured that representatives assigned to the Palestinian Authority mission at the United Nations would receive waivers under the U.S. host country agreement. This will enable them to maintain their operational presence in New York despite the visa restrictions.

Palestinian Ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour confirmed that President Abbas plans to lead the Palestinian delegation at the upcoming UN meetings.

Abbas is expected to deliver a speech to the General Assembly, a tradition he has upheld for many years. In addition, he is scheduled to attend a high-level meeting on September 22, co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, focussing on the two-state solution, a proposal advocating for Israel and Palestine to coexist as independent nations side by side.

The development signals heightened diplomatic strains as the international community prepares to convene at the United Nations. The visa revocations underline the complex geopolitical challenges shaping the Middle East, with implications for peace prospects, humanitarian efforts and international diplomacy.