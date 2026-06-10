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NewsWorldWhy did violence break out in PoK, and what appeal did India make to the international community?
PAKISTAN ADMINISTERED KASHMIR VIOLENCE

Why did violence break out in PoK, and what appeal did India make to the international community?

Reuters reported 11 deaths and 70 injuries, while AFP put the toll at seven dead.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 01:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Why did violence break out in PoK, and what appeal did India make to the international community?Supporters of the JAAC attend the funeral of men who were killed during a protest following a shutter-down strike in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Pakistan October 2, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Tensions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) turned deadly on Monday (June 8) after supporters of the banned Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), an alliance of Kashmir civil rights groups, clashed with the police in Rawalakot. Reuters reported 11 deaths and 70 injuries, while AFP put the toll at seven dead.

The clash took place near a hospital where supporters of the JAAC had gathered after the body of a man affiliated to another group was brought in. The man had reportedly died in police firing earlier, which added to the tense atmosphere in the area.

Officials said the situation escalated after the gathering turned into a confrontation between protesters and security forces. Poonch Commissioner Sardar Waheed Khan told Reuters that four police personnel and one passerby were killed after being hit by gunfire allegedly from protesters. He added that the police responded with return fire and that the incident resulted in the deaths of six demonstrators.

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Police Chief Liaqat Malik later confirmed that at least 23 security personnel and 50 protesters were injured in the incident. Authorities also said that 30 people were taken into custody as part of ongoing action following the violence.

Protests over political representation

The JAAC leadership has attributed the unrest to long-standing political and administrative grievances. The group has been opposing the allocation of 12 reserved seats for refugees in the upcoming elections scheduled for July 27, when polling will be held for 45 seats in the region’s assembly. Arguing that it affects local representation, the committee has demanded that the system of reserved seats be abolished.

The reserved seats are contested by candidates who are not based in PoK but live in other parts of Pakistan. Several local political groups have criticised this arrangement.

ALSO READ: India slams Pakistan for carrying out brutality in PoK; urges international community to hold Islamabad accountable

In a video message shared on X, JAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir said, “Rawalakot mein hamari awam ka qatl-e-aam kiya ja raha hai (Our people are being massacred in Rawalakot).”

Commissioner Khan rejected the allegations and said, “The JAAC is misleading people by calling it genocide. The action by the state was only aimed at restoring law and order.”

He further added that when security forces tried to disperse the crowd, protesters allegedly used automatic rifles, petrol bombs and other weapons against them.

Protest march spreads across the region

Reports stated that JAAC organised a protest march across PoK on Tuesday (June 9). It witnessed the participation of nearly 2,000 people. According to local police officials, the people were moving from areas, including Barnala, Kotli and Palandri towards Mirpur and Rawalakot.

ALSO READ: Indus to go dry in Pakistan; India working on plan to completely divert Indus water within 2 years: Minister

Heavy security presence was in place across major routes, with the police and other security forces deployed to monitor movement. Officials said protesters were expected to continue their march from Mirpur to Rawalakot and later proceed towards Muzaffarabad.

Shops were closed and commercial activities came to a halt in Muzaffarabad following the shutdown call.

India reacts to reports of violence

India also reacted to the developments. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We have seen reports of ongoing protests and related developments in PoK. In this context, we continue to observe a pattern of fake news and misleading videos being spread by Pakistan.”

“It appears Pakistan is attempting to divert attention from its failures and human rights violations. As you may have seen, there have been multiple reports of police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. According to reports, several people have died while a large number have been injured,” he said.

He further added, “We hope that the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its actions and human rights violations.”

The situation in the region continues to develop. Authorities are maintaining security deployment, JAAC leaders are preparing for further mobilisation in the coming days.

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