Why Do Metro Stations Have Yellow Rumble Strips?

Cities across India now depend heavily on metro rail networks — with dozens of systems operating in major urban centers such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and more. Every day, millions of passengers — workers, students, shoppers, and travellers — rely on metro trains to move efficiently across busy metropolitan areas. From the first tracks laid in Delhi’s expanding suburbs in the early 2000s to the bustling, tech-powered networks now weaving over 20 Indian cities, India’s metro story is a symbol of its urban awakening. India’s metro network grew from 248 km (2014) to 1,013 km (2025).

If you commute by metro regularly, you may have noticed bright yellow strips on the floor at metro stations: along corridors, near platforms, stairways or near ticket counters. They’re hard to miss — but do you know what they’re really for?

Contrary to what many assume, these are not mere design elements, nor are they meant simply to divide sections of the station. They are part of a thoughtful system known as tactile paving, and they play a crucial role in helping visually impaired passengers navigate stations safely and independently.

What Are These Yellow Strips — And Why Do They Exist?

The yellow tiles you see are tactile tiles (also called “guidance tiles” or “tactile paving”).

They were first invented in Japan in the 1960s to help visually impaired pedestrians — giving them a reliable tactile and visual signal to follow.

Over the years, the idea spread worldwide, and metro and railway stations globally — including those across India — adopted tactile paving to improve accessibility and safety.

How These Strips Help — Safety and Accessibility

Guidance for the visually impaired: The yellow tiles have a textured surface — either raised bumps or linear ridges. A person walking with a cane — or even just feeling with their feet — can sense these patterns. The linear/ridged sections act as “directional guides,” showing a safe path towards exits, ticket counters, staircases or lifts. The bump-patterned tiles act as “warning zones,” often placed near stair edges, platform edges, or areas where caution is needed.

Platform-edge alerts: On platform edges, tactile strips warn commuters — especially those with impaired vision — that they are approaching the edge, helping prevent accidental falls onto the tracks.

Bright colour for visibility: The yellow shade is not random — it’s chosen because it has high visibility and contrasts with the typical floor colour, making the strips easier to detect for people with partial vision or low sight.

Universal accessibility & dignity: Installing tactile paving reflects a commitment to inclusive design. It enables visually impaired passengers to travel independently, giving them mobility, confidence, and dignity while using public transport.

Why So Many Passengers Walk Over Them — Even If They’re Sighted

Because metro systems are so heavily used — with thousands (if not millions) of people commuting daily — these tactile paths become part of the general walking flow. Even sighted people often find them useful, especially in crowded platforms or during rush hours where the textured path gives a slight grip and a sense of direction.

But more importantly, these simple yellow strips quietly serve a deep social purpose: ensuring that metro travel is not just fast and efficient, but also inclusive and safe for all citizens — regardless of their physical ability.

So, next time you step into a metro station and walk along those yellow strips, remember: they’re not just a design choice, but a small, yet powerful, step toward making urban transport accessible for everyone.