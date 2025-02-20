US President Donald Trump on Wednesday while addressing the FII Priorities Summit in Miami voiced strong opposition to the Indian voter turnout funding allocated under the previous administration.

"... Why do we need to spend $21 million on voting in India? I think they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have to tell the Indian government... this is a great success," Trump said.

#WATCH | Miami, Florida | Addressing the FII PRIORITY Summit, US President Donald Trump says, "... Why do we need to spend $21 million on voter turnout in India? I guess they were trying to get somebody else elected. We have got to tell the Indian Government... This is a total… pic.twitter.com/oxmk6268oW — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2025

Earlier, President Trump stated that India, with its growing economy and high taxes, did not need such financial assistance.

While signing executive orders at Mar-a-Lago, the US President expressed respect for India and its Prime Minister, while also criticizing the idea of funding voter turnout initiatives in the country.

"Why are we giving USD 21 million to India? They have a lot more money. They are one of the highest taxing countries in the world in terms of us; we can hardly get in there because their tariffs are so high. I have a lot of respect for India and their Prime Minister, but giving USD 21 million for voter turnout?" Trump said, ANI reported.

DOGE Scraps 'Voter Turnout' Fund

On Sunday, February 6, Led by Elon Musk, DOGE released a list of cancelled US taxpayer-funded initiatives, including the USD 21 million allocated for "voter turnout in India."

In a post on X, DOGE listed the number of spendings by the US taxpayer that have been cancelled, including "USD 21M for voter turnout in India."

"US taxpayer dollars were going to be spent on the following items, all of which have been cancelled," the Musk-led department announced.