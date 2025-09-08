Why Elon Musk Was Missing From Trump’s White House Dinner With Tech Titans

Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump hosted a special dinner at the White House on Thursday evening, bringing together some of the biggest names in the technology industry. The guest list included five Indian-origin executives, but all eyes were on the one person missing from the table, Elon Musk.

At the long table in the State Dining Room sat Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, TIBCO Software founder Vivek Ranadivé and Palantir’s CTO Shyam Sankar. Along with them were Apple’s Tim Cook, Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Google co-founder Sergey Brin and OpenAI chief Sam Altman.

However, Elon Musk was not present. His absence led to chatter across political and tech circles. He had often been seen alongside Trump during the campaign trail and later worked closely with his administration, even heading the Department of Government Efficiency during the president’s second term. The partnership broke down when the Tesla CEO distanced himself from the Trump administration and later criticised him, fuelling speculation of a rift.

When asked why his name was not on the guest list, Musk said he had been invited but could not attend. “I was invited, but unfortunately I could not join. One of my representatives was there on my behalf,” he explained.

The US media, however, reported that his name never appeared on the official list of invitees.

The dinner followed a White House task force meeting on artificial intelligence education, chaired by First Lady Melania Trump. The task force was formed to expand AI education opportunities for American students.

President Trump welcomed the gathering with praise. “The smartest people are sitting around this table. This is a truly brilliant group, and I am very proud of them,” he said.

Mixed Reactions, Memorable Moments

Social media saw a flood of reactions to the dinner. Some called it a strategic partnership between government and tech, while others dismissed it as a political photo opportunity.

Apple CEO Tim Cook stole a moment of attention when he thanked Trump nine times in a conversation that lasted barely two minutes. “Thank you for creating an environment that allows us to build manufacturing here in America. This reflects your vision and leadership. Thank you for helping American companies around the world. It is very important, and I am happy to work with your government,” he said.

When asked about Apple’s investments, Cook confirmed $600 billion would be invested in the United States.

Trump reserved warm praise for Sundar Pichai. “You are doing a fantastic job,” he told the Google chief.

Pichai responded, “This AI era is transformational. We must make sure America leads. Your administration has already invested significantly. The AI Action Plan you have put forward is a strong start, and we are eager to work together. Thank you for your leadership.”

When Trump pressed him on investment numbers, he revealed Google would invest $250 billion in the United States over the next two years.

Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin also spoke, saying, “This is a global race. AI is bringing big changes, and it is good that your government supports our companies.”

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg pledged at least $600 billion in investments in the United States by 2028, focusing on AI and virtual reality. “All of us are investing heavily in data centres and infrastructure. This will drive the next wave of technology. Meta will spend no less than $600 billion by 2028,” he said.

Zuckerberg also created a lighter moment. With microphones still on, he was heard apologising to Trump. “Sorry, I was not prepared. I was not sure what number you wanted to hear,” he said, drawing laughter from the president.

Indian-Origin Leaders Highlight US Role

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pointed to the global trust in American technology. “What is special about this industry is not just innovation, but also the reach you have created for us around the world. You are building a platform where people not only use our technology but trust it more than others. Your policies have helped us,” he said.

When asked about investments, he confirmed Microsoft spends about $75-80 billion annually in the United States.

Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, TIBCO founder Vivek Ranadivé and Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar also represented the Indian diaspora at the table, strengthening the presence of Indian-origin leaders in the US tech sector.

Sam Altman Takes The Stage

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Musk’s rival in the AI space, earned praise from Trump. “You are a big leader. What you have done is incredible,” Trump said.

Altman responded by thanking the president. “Thank you for being a leader who supports business and new ideas. It is a positive change. We are glad you are making our country and our companies successful. With the investment coming in and industry strength returning to America, we will remain strong globally,” Altman said.

He later confirmed that OpenAI would pour hundreds of billions of dollars into AI projects in the United States.

The dinner that was originally scheduled for the Rose Garden shifted indoors to the State Dining Room due to bad weather. But the atmosphere remained heavy with symbolism – America’s political leader at the centre of the table, surrounded by the architects of the digital future.