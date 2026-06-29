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Why doesn't Europe have AC? The real reason Air Conditioners are so rare despite brutal heatwaves

As viral videos show a rush on cooling fans, find out why installing an air conditioner in Europe is a legal and architectural nightmare.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 01:07 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
Why doesn't Europe have AC? The real reason Air Conditioners are so rare despite brutal heatwaves
Image Credit: People cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris. (PHOTO: ANI/AI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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