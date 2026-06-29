As Europe continues to be subjected to unprecedented heatwaves and soaring temperatures during summer, the reality of climatic conditions cannot be ignored any further. Throughout the continent, chaotic videos capturing panicked individuals breaking into supermarkets in order to snatch up air conditioners and cooling fans from the shelves have gone viral on social media and YouTube.
Although air conditioning is an integral part of living in a tropical country such as India, the case with Europe is quite different. Being historically used to extended winters and short summers, the infrastructure in Europe is simply not prepared for the excessive heat, with installing the latest AC units in the houses being quite difficult due to numerous regulations and architectural barriers.
The cooling divide: US and India versus Europe's infrastructure
Comparing European countries with other countries, including India, the United States of America, Australia, and Japan, it becomes apparent that the reliance on residential air conditioning in Europe is extremely low. Traditionally, the only cooling means that have been used have included electric fans, windows opened, and evaporative coolers to cope with the short-term periods of warming.
As per the report of Deutsche Welle (DW), quoting the US Department of Energy:
However, the most difficult thing is that most houses in the older part of many cities are subject to strict building codes that aim at preserving historical architectural heritage.
Any change in the facade design, which will mean putting up the heavy and noisy compressor on the exterior walls, is highly regulated or prohibited by the local municipalities. While the new construction of office skyscrapers and apartment buildings allows easy integration of the central cooling, tenants of older houses are still required to deal with local zoning issues and obtain official approval from the housing society boards.
A huge number of people in Europe rent the flats; for example, in Germany, Denmark, and Austria, almost 50 percent of the whole population live in rented apartments.
In European tenancy laws, the landlord would always prohibit any changes, including drilling, to the building. In the very few instances that the landlord would provide conditional permission, the cost of the entire process of setting up, upkeep, and removal of the unit once one leaves the property becomes the tenant’s liability alone, making it a very costly affair.
With the constraints of law and high costs involved in the installation, most renters in Europe have no option but to go without their air conditioning units and seek other options for cooling.
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