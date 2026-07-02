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Why foreign companies are hesitant to invest in China

China has, over the past few years, issued new laws and decrees that impact the degree to which Chinese citizens are obligated to act as informants to the government. 

Published: Jul 02, 2026, 08:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
Why foreign companies are hesitant to invest in China
Image Credit: Freepik

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