Why France Is In Chaos: 'Block Everything' Protests Against Macron Govt Creates Ruckus | EXPLAINED

France Protest: 'Block Everything' protesters caused widespread disruption in France just two days after the collapse of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's government. According to multiple reports, the protests were organized via Telegram channels following the government’s fall on Monday and French President Emmanuel Macron’s swift appointment of his long-time ally, Sebastien Lecornu, as the new PM.

The citizens of the nation have reportedly expressed outrage over the collapse of the government's proposals to slash two bank holidays and to reduce France's public deficit, among other measures.

What Is 'Block Everything'?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to reports, the 'Block Everything' movement began in May as a form of public discontent that gained traction on social media. An NDTV report states that the movement urges boycotts, civil disobedience, and solidarity against government policies.

The movement has reportedly been organized through social media platforms such as TikTok, X, and Telegram channels.

The 'Block Everything' movement gained traction due to the public anger over inflation, austerity measures and what supporters term a "dysfunctional political class".

Also Read: France Protest: ‘Block Everything’ Protest Poses New Challenge For Macron, Over 200 Detained

What Happened In France?

French police authorities have arrested over 200 people, and the authorities reportedly deployed 80,000 police officers and Gendarmes as thousands of protesters lit fires, established barricades, and attempted to blockthe ring road in Paris.

On the other hand, protesters at Porte de Montreuil in eastern Paris set ablaze the rubbish bins and tried to stop tram tracks before police removed the obstacles and dispersed crowds.

Protesters also reached the highway in attempts to block traffic. However, the law enforcement personnel stopped them from doing so.

France's New Prime Minister

The unrest in France began around the same time Sebastien Lecornu was sworn in as Prime Minister — the country’s fifth in under two years. His predecessor, Francois Bayrou, stepped down after losing a confidence vote.

(with agencies' inputs)