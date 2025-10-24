Why Gulf Muslim Nations Are Furious At Israel: Saudi Arabia To UAE Issue Stern Warnings, Abraham Accord At Risk

Riyadh: The approval of the Israeli Knesset to draft laws aimed at extending control over the West Bank has provoked anger across the Gulf. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have strongly condemned the move. The Gulf nations have signalled that Tel Aviv’s actions cross a “red line” and could jeopardise the Abraham Accord, the landmark agreement aimed at normalising relations between Israel and several Arab nations.

Qatar and Saudi Arabia issued strong statements denouncing the Knesset’s approval of two draft laws imposing Israeli sovereignty over occupied West Bank areas. Both nations described the step as a blatant violation of Palestinian rights and a challenge to international law.

UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s diplomatic advisor, Anwar Gargash, expressed objection, calling the move a “red line”. He emphasised the need to maintain balance between Israel’s security concerns and the establishment of a viable Palestinian state.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Qatari Foreign Ministry stated that the two draft laws, which will facilitate Israeli settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, are deeply troubling. Doha described them as severe violations of Palestinian historical rights and as contraventions of international law and relevant resolutions.

Qatar urged the international community and the UN Security Council to act responsibly to prevent Israel from pursuing expansionist plans.

Saudi Arabia also condemned the approval of the laws. In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the kingdom firmly rejects Israeli settlements and any expansionist violations. It reaffirmed support for the Palestinian people’s inherent and historic right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders and in line with relevant international resolutions.

What The Proposed Laws Entail

The Israeli Knesset voted to give preliminary approval to a bill that would extend Israeli sovereignty over parts of the occupied West Bank. This move constitutes de facto annexation and is widely considered a violation of international law.

In the 120-seat Knesset, the vote passed by a narrow margin of 25-24. The preliminary approval represents the first step in the legislative process. According to a Knesset statement, the bill seeks to apply Israeli sovereignty to areas of the West Bank, marking the initial stage of implementing these measures.

Gulf nations are watching closely. Their responses indicate that Israel’s legislative moves may threaten the fragile architecture of the Abraham Accord, testing the future of normalised ties with several Muslim countries in the region.