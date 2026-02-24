Why India deployed a warship in the Gulf of Oman: Is there a direct link to the US‑Israel war on Iran?

New Delhi: The war between the United States, Israel and Iran is no longer limited to the Middle East and is having ripple effects across the world. International flights have been disrupted, and crucial maritime trade routes are under stress.

Keeping the tense situation into consideration, the Indian Navy has put its forces on high alert. A warship stationed near the Gulf of Oman can be deployed at short notice for evacuation or relief operations if needed.

Many Indians are presently stranded across Middle Eastern countries due to cancelled flights and the risk of missile attacks in the region. The Indian government has already launched special flights to assist citizens.

Sources say that naval deployment is being maintained as a precaution so that people can be evacuated safely by sea if circumstances deteriorate further.

The Indian Navy has a strong presence in the region since 2017 under its ‘Mission Deployment’ programme. ‘Operation Sankalp’ continues in the Gulf of Oman, while anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden target maritime threats and protect shipping lanes.

The present deployment of INS Surat aligns with these ongoing missions but also serves as a rapid-response asset in case evacuations become necessary. If additional warships are needed in the Gulf of Aden, they can be deployed quickly.

INS Surat: The invisible hunter

INS Surat is not an ordinary warship. It is a guided missile destroyer with advanced stealth capabilities. It is able to operate undetected by enemy radar.

The ship is equipped with surface-to-air missile systems, including two vertical launchers capable of firing a total of 32 medium-range missiles. For anti-ship operations, it carries 16 BrahMos missiles to neutralise hostile vessels.

It also features advanced surveillance radars and rocket and torpedo launchers, which are designed to target enemy submarines.

Weighing approximately 7,400 tons and 163 metres long, the warship is driven by four gas turbines that allow it to reach speeds of up to 30 knots, combining mobility with firepower.

Proven track record in evacuations

The Indian Navy has repeatedly shown its ability to safely evacuate citizens from conflict zones. In 2023, ‘Operation Kaveri’ evacuated Indians from Sudan. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, ‘Operation Samudra Setu’ assisted citizens from Gulf countries, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

In 2015, ‘Operation Rahat’ brought Indians safely out of Yemen, while earlier missions, including ‘Operation Safe Homecoming’ in 2011 and 2006, evacuated people from Libya and Lebanon.

Securing trade routes

Under ‘Mission Deployment’, six Indian Navy warships are positioned at important international locations, with the Gulf of Hormuz being one of the most critical due to India’s reliance on it for roughly 80% of energy imports.

The Gulf of Aden manages nearly 90% of India’s maritime trade and is notorious for piracy. If this route were to be blocked, ships would need to take longer detours around Africa, increasing travel time and costs.

INS Surat’s deployment, therefore, ensures India has both a rapid-response capability for evacuations and the security of critical maritime trade routes during rising tensions in the region.