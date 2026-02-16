Why India is betting on Rafale once again – here’s the real reason

New Delhi: India has once again placed a major strategic bet on the Rafale fighter jet as it moves to strengthen its military capabilities through one of the largest defence acquisition clearances in recent years. A massive proposal worth Rs 3.6 lakh crore has received approval, setting the stage for a sweeping upgrade of air and naval combat strength.

The cleared plan includes the induction of 114 new Rafale fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) along with the purchase of Boeing P-8I Neptune reconnaissance aircraft for the Navy. The decision comes at a time when military planners face pressure to speed up modernisation. Continuing tensions with neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, have added urgency to this push.

The urgency of this push was visible in the Union Budget, which was presented on February 1, where defence spending saw a rise. The allocation was increased by 15 percent, taking India’s defence budget close to $85 billion. The message capability gaps needed faster closure.

In recent months, the operational strength of the IAF has come under pressure. Fighter squadron numbers have dropped to 29. The long-serving MiG-21 fleet exited squadron service last September. Early variants of the MiG-29, the Anglo-French Jaguar aircraft and Mirage-2000 jets are also approaching the end of their service life in the coming years. This phased retirement cycle has created an immediate requirement for replacement platforms.

India has historically depended on foreign imports for critical military hardware. In recent years, the focus has moved toward domestic manufacturing. This is one reason why the new Rafale deal carries added weight. It addresses urgent operational needs while aligning with the push for local production.

Security assessments linked to challenges along the western and northern fronts suggest that the agreement will enhance India’s combat readiness. Defence officials indicated that, for the first time, Rafale aircraft would be manufactured outside France at scale with substantial localisation. A minimum localisation level of 40 to 50 percent has been sought. Production under the ‘Make in India’ initiative is expected to take place through a government-to-government mechanism designed to ensure transparency and remove intermediaries.

Officials also conveyed that the delivery timeline would support faster induction. Supplies of the naval Rafale variant are expected to begin from 2028. Induction into the Air Force inventory is projected to follow within roughly three and a half years thereafter.

Under the approved plan, 18 of the 114 aircraft will be delivered directly from France. The remaining jets will be manufactured in India under the domestic production initiative. Once the agreement is completed, India’s total Rafale inventory will rise to 176 aircraft. Thirty-six are already operational with the Air Force.

The Navy has separately placed orders for 26 Rafale Marine jets for deployment aboard INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya.

Defence observers view the development as important, though some say that its roots go back nearly two decades. Negotiations for 126 aircraft had begun around 2007-2008 under the Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft programme. The plan had envisaged 18 jets in fly-away condition and the remaining 108 to be manufactured in India by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Rafale had emerged as the selected platform after competition with five other aircraft. Talks between the manufacturer and the HAL progressed for several years before political change altered the course of the deal.

The earlier contract was eventually cancelled. A new agreement replaced it, leading to the direct import of 36 Rafale jets. The present approval for 114 aircraft is being seen as a revival in scale of the earlier vision, adjusted to current operational realities.

The focus on Rafale also coincides with the scheduled India visit of the French President from February 17 to 19. Defence cooperation is expected to feature prominently during engagements.

Earlier, India had cleared the purchase of 26 naval Rafale jets intended for carrier deployment. The aircraft are planned for operations from India’s two aircraft carriers.

Rafale’s combat reputation has been under discussion since last year’s India-Pakistan tensions. Islamabad had claimed that multiple Indian aircraft were shot down during Operation Sindoor, a claim denied by India. Comparisons were also drawn in public discourse between Rafale and Pakistan’s Chinese-origin J-10 fighters. India has not issued detailed disclosures regarding aircraft losses or damage from that conflict.

Strategic analysts argue that, in an ideal scenario, India would prefer fully indigenous fighter production. Given present timelines and capability gaps, Rafale is viewed as a practical solution. Technology access, maintenance ecosystems, software support and spare supply chains are seen as critical factors in platform selection. Dependence on suppliers that could impose future restrictions is considered a risk variable. Rafale’s operational track record and existing integration within the Air Force reduce transition burdens.

Air power planners are focussed on squadron strength restoration. The sanctioned requirement stands at 42 squadrons. The present level of 29 includes several units nearing retirement. Jaguar squadrons inducted in the 1970s and 1980s continue to operate despite age. Mirage-2000 and MiG-29 fleets have undergone upgrades, though their remaining operational life is limited to a few more years.

Indigenous programmes such as the Tejas light combat aircraft have faced prolonged delays. The project traces its origins to 1981. Over four decades, only two operational squadrons have been fielded, with a third in the pipeline. The gap between planned and available strength has reinforced the urgency for imported platforms that can be inducted faster. Existing Rafale infrastructure, training systems and logistics networks are expected to reduce additional costs.

India’s search for advanced fighters dates back to the period following the 1999 Kargil conflict, when the Air Force flagged the need for rapid modernisation. During that war, Mirage-2000 aircraft played a decisive role with precision strike capability, all-weather performance and beyond-visual-range combat features. Their effectiveness influenced future procurement decisions.

Subsequent governments pursued a competitive acquisition model aimed at securing a next-generation platform aligned with long-term needs. This process culminated in Rafale’s selection and later procurement agreements.

By September 2016, India had formalised a deal with France for 36 Rafale aircraft valued at roughly Rs 59,000 crore. The agreement became a major milestone in bilateral defence cooperation and laid the foundation for the expanded fleet vision now moving toward execution.