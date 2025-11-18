Why India Isn’t Legally Bound To Hand Over Sheikh Hasina To Bangladesh

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s foreign office has asked India to send back former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina immediately after her conviction by the International Crimes Tribunal. The interim government in Dhaka insists the request falls under India’s “obligatory duty” in the bilateral extradition treaty. However, the legal position is far more complicated, and the treaty itself creates a wide buffer that protects New Delhi from any immediate action.

Officials and former diplomats familiar with the agreement point out that India is not bound to extradite the former prime minister because the treaty carries a major exemption for offences that are political in nature. They say that extradition is never a diplomatic instruction but a judicial procedure and that any such process must begin in Indian courts.

According to this view, Bangladesh would first need to file a formal extradition request before the matter can reach an Indian courtroom. Only after an Indian court examines the charges and issues an order can the Government of India act on the request. Until that point, there is no binding legal requirement for India to hand her over.

Officials also highlight that Bangladesh has not so far initiated the formal process. They recall that Hasina has been in India since last August, when she was ousted, and Bangladesh had demanded her return even then. India advised Dhaka at the time to begin the extradition procedure through legal channels. When she arrived in India, she was not a convicted person, and she came on her own decision, not through any invitation or arrangement made by New Delhi.

Even after her conviction, the legal threshold remains unchanged. Extradition can proceed only when the requesting state files the necessary documents before the Indian authorities. The nature of the requesting government also complicates matters, since the interim administration in Dhaka is regarded as unconstitutional by several observers. Whether this interim authority is in a position to file a valid request is itself unclear.

The Clause That Shapes India’s Response

The most significant barrier sits inside Article 6 of the 2013 India-Bangladesh extradition treaty. It allows India to refuse extradition if the offence for which a person is sought is “of a political character”.

Many of the charges brought against Hasina, including those related to her government’s handling of student unrest, fall into a category that legal experts often describe as politically driven.

The treaty lists the offences that do not qualify as political in nature: murder, culpable homicide and criminal acts under multilateral conventions to which both countries are party.

Another safeguard appears in Article 8, which allows the requested country to refuse extradition if it would be unjust or oppressive due to the triviality of the charge, the time elapsed or if the accusation is not made in good faith.

Questions Over The Trial

Those familiar with the situation inside Bangladesh also point to serious concerns about the manner in which the trial was conducted. They say that the judiciary was influenced before proceedings began: Supreme Court judges were allegedly forced out, new judges were brought in and the tribunal continued under a reconstituted structure.

Observers have questioned how fair and independent such a process could have been.

Hasina was accused of ordering actions that led to deaths during the protest crackdown. Critics argue that such allegations lack the standards normally required to convict a sitting head of government, especially one who was nowhere near the scene of the alleged crime.

Implications For Bangladesh’s Political Future

The political situation in Bangladesh widens the context. Many believe that any credible national election cannot take place unless the Awami League is allowed to participate. With the party’s registration presently suspended, Bangladesh risks entering an electoral cycle with the largest political force barred from contesting. In such a scenario, questions arise about the inclusiveness and legitimacy of future elections.

On Monday, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina to death for “crimes against humanity”, calling her the “mastermind and principal architect” of last year’s violent crackdown on student protesters in which hundreds were killed.

While the verdict has intensified the demands from Dhaka for her extradition, the legal framework India operates within remains unchanged. The treaty, the political nature of the charges, the contested legitimacy of the interim government and the requirement of a formal judicial process combine to create a situation where New Delhi is under no immediate obligation to act.