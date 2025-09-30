Why Indian Students Are Choosing Middle East Over Europe, America For Higher Education

New Delhi: India sends more than 1.8 million students abroad every year. Western nations, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France and Australia, have traditionally attracted the largest number of Indian students for degree programmes. Admission to these countries has been a common aspiration for years. However, patterns are shifting. More students are now looking beyond these conventional destinations and exploring countries that may come as a surprise to many.

Countries in the Middle East and Central Asia, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Iran, are emerging as popular options for Indian students. These countries not only offer quality education but also lower tuition and living costs.

Students also find promising employment opportunities while studying here. Some destinations appeal because they provide an environment with cultural familiarity, allowing students to study in a setting aligned with their values and lifestyle. These trends highlight the changing priorities of Indian students.

Why Middle, West Asian Countries Are Gaining Popularity

Experts say financial and logistical factors drive this shift. Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan, for instance, are popular because medical programmes and other professional courses are more affordable. In 2022, 3,855 Indian students enrolled in Kazakhstan; by 2025, the number had surged to 12,020. Russia attracted 31,000 Indian students last year alone.

Nations like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Russia are attractive because they are geographically closer to India and offer cost-effective education. Another reason is the presence of branch campuses of top international universities. For example, the UAE hosts branch campuses of New York University from the United States and Sorbonne University from France, allowing students to earn globally recognised degrees at lower costs compared to studying in the original country.

Dubai has transformed from a mere transit stop to a final destination for students. Over 42,000 foreign students study in the city alone. Admission is relatively straightforward, job opportunities are accessible due to the presence of large companies and the city is closer to India geographically.

Programmes taught in English at universities in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and other countries add to their appeal. Moreover, overall education and living costs in these countries are significantly lower compared to Western alternatives.

This shift reflects a broader evolution in Indian students’ decision-making. Financial feasibility, cultural alignment, accessible employment opportunities and proximity to home are driving students to consider Middle Eastern and Central Asian countries as viable and attractive options for higher education.