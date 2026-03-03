Why Iran is not an Arab nation: The linguistic and ethnic differences explained

In the complex tapestry of West Asia, Iran is often lumped in with other nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. While all these nations share a common geography and religion, a deeper look at the nation that was once known as Persia reveals a people with a unique heritage that is rooted in a separate lineage, language, and history.

'The Land of the Aryans': A unique ethnic heritage

The major difference between Iran and the other nations of the Arabian Peninsula is rooted in ethnicity. While the name "Iran" is derived from the ancient word for "Aryan," which refers to the "Land of the Aryans," the people of Iran are not Arabs. While the Arabian Peninsula is the root of the ancestry of the people of the Arabian Peninsula, the people of Iran are of Indo-Iranian descent.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Persians are the dominant ethnic group, making up about 61% of the population.

The remaining demographic consists of a variety of Azeris, Kurds, Lurs, and Baluchis, making up 16%, 10%, 6%, and 2% of the population, respectively, with a small Arab minority living in the southwestern region, bordering Iraq.

The language barrier: Indo-European vs. Semitic

The Persian script, or Farsi, appears to be almost identical to the Arabic script due to adopting the script after the Islamic conquests of the 7th century. Nevertheless, the linguistic difference is enormous:

Language family

Persian is an Indo-European language, which makes Persian a distant cousin of English, Hindi, and French. Arabic, however, is a Semitic language, like Hebrew.

Mutual intelligibility

An Arabic speaker is unable to understand a Persian speaker. Persian grammar and syntax are completely different and use four letters that are not used in the Arabic alphabet: P, Ch, G, and Zh.

The legacy of persepolis: Pre-Islamic identity

Iran's national identity was forged through massive empires centuries before the advent of Islam. In the 6th century BCE, Cyrus the Great founded the Achaemenid Empire, which controlled a vast portion of the world from their capital of Persepolis, while the Arab Muslim invasion of the 7th century CE established Islam as the dominant religion, yet failed to eradicate the Persian spirit.

Instead of the Persian culture, systems of administration, and art being "Arabized," they were so pervasive that they were adopted by the conquering caliphate.

Religious and cultural divergence

Another form of divergence is the religious dimension. Although Iran is a predominantly Muslim country, its variant is Shia Islam, which is a minority form of Islam compared with the Sunni variant practiced by the majority of the Arabs.

Cultural divergence

Cultural divergence is also evident. Iran is the only country in the region where the traditions and customs practiced date back millennia before the advent of Islam. For example, the Persian New Year, also known as Nowruz, is a Zoroastrian tradition marking the beginning of spring.

It is the only holiday observed on a large scale in Iran; however, it is not a holiday observed by the Arabs.

Geopolitical status

This divergence is also recognised at the international level. Iran is not a member of the Arab League, which is the regional grouping comprising 22 Arabic states. It is a state like its neighbor, Turkey—a non-Arab power in a region where geography does not translate into a cultural or ethnic identity.

ALSO READ | The double reverse: Why Emirates EK501 from India performed an unprecedented U-turn above a missile storm