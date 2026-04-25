Why Iran refused direct talks with the US and what happened in Pakistan | Explained

Fresh reports of a second round of talks between Iran and the United States dominated headlines since last night. However, Iran on Saturday dismissed Washington’s intentions for direct negotiations, making its position clear through diplomatic engagements in Pakistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad with a delegation, where he was received by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Army Chief Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. In today’s DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed Iran’s refusal to hold direct talks with the United States:

Watch DNA episode here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

During his visit, Araghchi held meetings with Ishaq Dar, then discussed with Asim Munir, and later met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A two-hour-long talk between Iranian and Pakistani delegations focused on regional tensions and the possibility of peace in the Middle East.

Key outcomes of talks

Discussions were held on the conditions for long-term peace between Iran and the US

Pakistan agreed to convey Iran’s new proposals to Washington

Issues such as Iran’s potential blockade of Hormuz and US restrictions around Iran were discussed

Iran handed over a 10-point proposal to Pakistan

Tehran also outlined its objections to the US conditions

Before arriving in Islamabad, Iran had clarified that the visit was strictly bilateral and that no direct talks with the US were planned. The Iranian Foreign Ministry reiterated via social media that Araghchi’s meetings were aimed at mediation efforts and that Iran would communicate its position to Pakistan, not engage directly with Washington.

Despite this, signals from Pakistan suggested the possibility of facilitating talks, prompting the US to consider sending envoys. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner could travel to Islamabad, while Vice President JD Vance would remain in the US.

However, Iran maintained its refusal. By the time Araghchi departed Islamabad for Muscat, US negotiators had not even left Washington, effectively halting any chance of face-to-face engagement.

Iran’s conditions for talks

Iran cited the ongoing US maritime blockade as the primary reason for refusing negotiations. According to US claims, 35 Iranian vessels have been stopped, causing an estimated daily loss of 50 million dollars to Iran.

Tehran has stated that any talks would require the lifting of the blockade.

Rising tensions

Instead of easing restrictions, the US intensified actions. On the same day Araghchi arrived in Islamabad, US Navy warship USS Rafael Peralta intercepted an Iranian-flagged oil tanker, reportedly carrying crude oil. The vessel was searched and prevented from proceeding to its destination.

Iran’s military reacted sharply, warning that continued 'blockade and piracy-like actions' would provoke a response.