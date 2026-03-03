Why Iran’s attack on world’s biggest LNG facility in Qatar could disrupt internal gas markets

New Delhi: A drone attack on world’s largest facility in Qatar has halted production of the liquefied natural gas (LNG). The incident immediate sent ripples through global energy markets, which are already under pressure due to regional tensions.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that Iranian drones struck two locations on Monday (March 2) – a water tank at a power facility in Mesaieed Industrial City and an energy installation at Ras Laffan Industrial City operated by QatarEnergy. No casualties were reported. Production of LNG and related products at the affected facilities was stopped as a security precaution.

The suspension soon became a major concern for energy traders. Qatar accounts for roughly 20 percent of LNG supply across the world. Any interruption at the Ras Laffan, the hub of Qatar’s massive liquefaction and export operations, has direct consequences for buyers across Asia and Europe.

Force majeure and halted cargoes

Following the attack, the QatarEnergy declared force majeure, a legal step that releases a company from fulfilling contractual obligations under extraordinary circumstances. According to reports, cargo loadings were paused as safety assessments were carried out.

The disruption happened at a time when tensions at sea in the Gulf were increasing. Escalating naval confrontations between Iran and the United States, combined with missile activity across the region, have reduced traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy corridors. Shipping data cited by international agencies showed that over 150 vessels, including LNG carriers, were anchored in or near the strait – waiting for clearance.

The reports suggested that overall tanker traffic had sharply fallen, with hundreds of ships delayed on either side of the passage.

With shipments stalled and production suspended, the impact on supply chains was immediate.

Global prices react

Energy markets responded to the news. European benchmark gas prices in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom surged by nearly 50 percent in a single session. In Asia, benchmark LNG prices climbed close to 40 percent as traders recalculated supply availability for the coming months.

Analysts monitoring Gulf infrastructure said that pressure on energy facilities in the region had intensified, creating volatility in international fuel markets. The expectation among market observers is that even short disruptions in Qatar can cause outsised price movements due to the country’s dominant export role.

Asian economies are especially exposed. Bangladesh, India and Pakistan rely heavily on Qatari LNG to meet electricity demand and industrial needs. China, the world’s largest natural gas importer, sources a large share of its LNG from Australia, but still maintains long-term contracts with Qatar to diversify supply.

Energy specialists tracking the development said that while the halt introduces near-term volatility, it does not automatically translate into a full-scale international gas crisis. Storage levels in parts of Europe are stable following mild seasonal demand, and alternative exporters continue operating. The assessment among several market analysts is that the situation warrants caution rather than alarm.

Europe watches

Even though most of Qatar’s LNG cargoes head to Asia, the disruption adds pressure to European markets. Europe increased LNG imports after reducing pipeline gas purchases from Russia in recent years. Any tightening in global supply forces European buyers to compete more aggressively for available cargoes.

The European Union (EU)’s gas coordination group is scheduled to review the potential impact of the widening Middle East conflict. The body monitors storage levels, supply security and emergency response measures across member states.

Officials are examining whether contingency planning needs to be activated if disruptions persist.

A fragile energy balance

The halt at Ras Laffan highlights the vulnerability of global energy systems to geopolitical shocks. LNG trade depends on stable maritime routes, uninterrupted liquefaction processes and predictable export schedules. When one major supplier steps offline, even briefly, the ripple effects move quickly across continents.

For now, traders are monitoring two things – how long production stays halted and what happens to security in the Strait of Hormuz. If production restarts soon, prices may settle down. If the suspension continues or shipping is limited, countries will compete more for the available LNG supplies.

The episode highlights how closely interconnected global gas markets have become. A single attack on infrastructure in the Gulf can influence electricity costs in South Asia, heating bills in Europe and industrial output across multiple regions within days.

