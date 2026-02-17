Why Iran targeted Dubai: A major global hub without US bases? Explained

Dubai, one of the world’s busiest centres for trade, tourism and aviation, was struck by Iranian missiles and drones on Saturday, despite not hosting any permanent United States military presence. The assault, which forced the closure of airspace across the Gulf and upended travel and logistics links, has deepened tensions in an already volatile region.

According to the UAE Ministry of Defence, the country’s air defence systems successfully intercepted and destroyed a fresh barrage of missiles and drones launched from Iran. The ministry said the operation was executed with “high efficiency” and led to only limited material damage.

Debris from intercepted missiles fell across parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Dubai authorities later confirmed that a building in the upscale Palm Jumeirah area was hit, triggering fires that were swiftly brought under control by emergency services. Four people suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence described the strikes as a “blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law”, affirming the UAE’s “full right to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, people, sovereignty, security and stability.” The ministry also urged the public to rely solely on official information and to refrain from sharing unverified content on social media.

Dubai Civil Defence said it had mobilised emergency teams immediately and successfully contained the blaze caused by falling debris. Authorities also emphasised that the safety of residents, citizens and visitors remained their foremost concern, urging the public to stay calm.

The attack on Dubai followed a combined US‑Israeli strike on Iran early on Saturday, coming after several days of heightened tensions. In the hours after the assault, five large explosions were reported in Dubai. While everyday life continued in parts of the city, the shock of the attack was evident: delivery platforms in some districts showed significant delays, with customers placing bulk orders as a precaution.

The impact on civil aviation was severe. Regional airspace closures disrupted flight operations across the Gulf, forcing major cancellations and delays at Dubai’s two airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central, Al Maktoum International (DWC). Both airports, operated by Dubai Airports, serve more than 100 airlines linking the emirate to destinations across the globe. Reports from international aviation trackers suggested that over 700 flights out of Dubai alone were cancelled, affecting thousands of passengers and prompting airlines to adjust their schedules.

The fallout has sharply affected travel between India and the Gulf. Air India announced the cancellation of all services to and from the region, including flights to Abu Dhabi (AUH), Dubai (DXB), Dammam (DMM), Doha (DOH), Jeddah (JED), Muscat (MCT), Riyadh (RUH) and Tel Aviv (TLV), according to its social media notification.

The temporary grounding and rerouting of flights at Dubai’s airports is expected to have a significant impact on Indian aviation, due to the high volume of traffic between the two countries. As airspace restrictions remain in force, airlines and passengers alike are bracing for further disruption.