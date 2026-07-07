New Delhi: For years, China's official messaging has criticised the United States whenever it wanted to explain international tensions or rally public opinion at home. That pattern now appears to be changing. Since late 2025, Japan has gradually emerged as the main focus of criticism in the Chinese Communist Party’s official newspaper, the People’s Daily. The change offers a subtle window into Beijing’s evolving political priorities.
One of its international affairs columns, Zhong Sheng (Voice of China), has long run editorials critical of the United States. But from around October 2025, its attention began drifting toward Japan, with far greater emphasis placed on Tokyo than before.
The change comes at a time when Beijing is trying to improve ties with Washington after months of trade tensions, while growing uneasy over Tokyo's security policies.
The biggest driver behind the change appears to be Japan’s political leadership. After right-wing politician Sanae Takaichi took office as Japan’s prime minister in October 2025, Beijing’s unease over Tokyo’s defence policy noticeably began to grow.
Chinese officials have long viewed Japan's military ambitions with suspicion because of memories of the Second World War. Takaichi's stronger support for building up Japan's military has revived those fears. At the same time, it has given the CCP an issue that can be used to channel public anger toward a familiar external rival.
Zhong Sheng says one of its roles is to influence public opinion in China.
Another reason lies in China's relationship with the United States. After months of tariff disputes throughout much of 2025, both countries have been trying to stabilise their relationship. As diplomatic ties increased, criticism of the United States in Chinese state media also became less frequent.
The editorial pattern changed almost immediately after Takaichi took office. Since then, Zhong Sheng has published 27 articles criticising Japan.
During the same period, it carried 11 articles that took a mixed view of the United States, while only two strongly criticised Washington. Just two articles dealt with subjects other than the United States and Japan.
The campaign against Tokyo began on November 14, 2025, when Zhong Sheng warned Takaichi not to “play with fire”.
The warning followed comments suggesting Japan could intervene militarily if a crisis broke out over Taiwan. Beijing considers Taipei one of its most sensitive issues, making those comments particularly unwelcome.
From that point onward, the criticism widened. Chinese state media accused Takaichi of trying to rewrite Japan's post-war pacifist identity. Editorials criticised her support for revising Japan's pacifist constitution and accused the country of encouraging a "return of militarism”.
The articles also alleged that Japan was lobbying Western countries with misleading claims, attempting to rewrite the history of its wartime actions, pursuing nuclear ambitions, strengthening military cooperation with the Philippines, easing restrictions on weapons exports and moving beyond a defence-only military policy towards a more offensive posture.
Chinese state media also stepped up personal criticism of Takaichi herself.
Japan has rejected accusations that it is returning to militarism. Speaking at the Shangri-La Security Dialogue in May, Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said that it was China's military activities, not Japan's, that had become "a serious concern" for the international community.
Security experts believe Japan's military build-up is intended to reduce its dependence on the United States. They argue that frequent changes in US foreign policy have encouraged Tokyo to build a more self-reliant defence system.
The United States continues to occupy an important place in Chinese state media. Beijing presents itself as a stable country that supports developing nations, backs free trade and believes in multilateral cooperation. Chinese commentaries argue that the United States is moving away from those principles.
Even so, China also wants stable ties with Washington because the United States is one of its biggest trading partners. When US President Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs in April 2025, Zhong Sheng criticised Washington and published 11 articles accusing the United States of imposing "excessive tariffs" and engaging in "economic bullying”.
The articles also described the country as "the biggest destroyer of the multilateral global trading system" and accused it of pushing the world towards a "survival of the fittest" approach.
However, as trade negotiations resumed, the tone softened.
China and the United States held several rounds of talks with an aim to ease trade disputes. Xi Jinping and Trump also met in May this year.
Editorials published after the meeting emphasised “new momentum” and a “new chapter” in bilateral ties. Much of that coverage portrayed Xi as a leader capable of guiding relations toward “constructive strategic stability”.
Even in 2026, however, two editorials suggested that Beijing’s worries about American military actions had not disappeared.
One article published in January criticised the US operation against former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, arguing that such "hegemonism" could undermine stability across the world.
Another article appeared after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran in February this year. It quoted a Harvard University professor describing America as a "predatory hegemonic power”, language that matched China's criticism of US foreign policy.
In China, the answer appears to be yes, at least in official messaging.
Chinese leaders have long argued that Japan has never fully accepted responsibility for its actions during the Second World War. Memories of that period continue to influence public opinion, and state media regularly revisits those events.
Beijing also connects Japan's wartime history with its efforts to strengthen its military by presenting both as parts of the same story.
Calling Japan a "neo-militarist" country also serves another purpose. It helps China build international support against Tokyo while justifying its own security worries.
That does not mean the United States has lost its place as China's biggest strategic rival. It is the country Beijing sees as the main obstacle to its rise. President Xi has repeatedly warned about avoiding the “Thucydides Trap”, a term used to describe the danger of conflict between an established world power and a rising one.
However, Japan has become China's biggest regional worry. If Tokyo changes its pacifist constitution, develops nuclear weapons or intensifies military cooperation with Taiwan, Beijing is likely to react even more strongly.
China’s state media continues to portray both the United States and Japan as rivals. The difference is that Japan has become the louder and more frequent target in Beijing's public messaging.
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