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Why is China suddenly targeting Japan more than US? Beijing's new messaging strategy explained

Chinese state media has gradually moved its emphasis from the United States toward Japan, especially since late 2025. The change shows Beijing is paying more attention to Tokyo’s security policies and military posture.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 02:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 02:50 AM IST
Why is China suddenly targeting Japan more than US? Beijing's new messaging strategy explained
Image Credit: Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo: Reuters via ANI)

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