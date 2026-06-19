/Why is Iran calling deal with US a victory; what does the agreement really include?

US-Iran Peace Deal: Iran’s leadership is presenting the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the United States to end military confrontation between the two countries as proof that its strategy of resistance has paid off. The message from Tehran is that Iran withstood military and political pressure, protected its core interests and entered the agreement without compromising on its main demands.
The country has just emerged from a devastating conflict. Years of sanctions, inflation and economic pressure have weighed heavily on ordinary people. Within the country’s political system, many supporters of the Islamic Republic had spent months arguing against any agreement with Washington, believing that negotiations should not come at the expense of national interests.
At the same time, opponents of the government in and outside the country hoped the crisis would lead to political change rather than a diplomatic deal.
Against that backdrop, Iranian leaders are presenting the agreement as the result of resilience and persistence during one of the most challenging periods in recent years.
Senior officials described the deal as a major achievement. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who played an important role during the negotiations, said Iran had taken “a long step toward final victory”.
President Masoud Pezeshkian took the argument a step further. He said that if fully implemented, the agreement could help solve many of Iran's problems and create "a different world" for both Tehran and the wider Middle East.
Ghalibaf's support is particularly important because he is not considered part of Pezeshkian's reformist camp. His endorsement suggests that the agreement enjoys support across powerful institutions of the Islamic Republic, including circles associated with the Revolutionary Guards.
Iran and the United States electronically signed the MoU on Wednesday (June 17).
Iranian officials cite several developments as evidence that their strategy worked. The Islamic Republic is in power. Iran was not forced into surrender. Military action did not eliminate the country's nuclear programme. Tehran's relationship with Hezbollah continues, and Iran is an active participant in negotiations that will help determine the region's future.
From Tehran's perspective, these developments show that the United States and Israel did not achieve the objectives they pursued during the confrontation. Iran continues to participate in the negotiations, sanctions relief is now on the agenda and Lebanon has become part of the wider diplomatic effort.
Supporters of the agreement argue that these outcomes show Iran was able to protect its strategic interests while facing military and economic pressure.
Some criticism has emerged from within Iran's political establishment. A hardline member of parliament who serves as the deputy chairman of the parliament's National Security Committee described the deal as a document that could make Iran overly dependent on the United States. He also accused negotiators of disregarding guidance from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to shipping.
Even so, senior state institutions have largely rallied behind the deal.
Conservative politicians and media organizations had spent months arguing that Washington could not be trusted. They argued that diplomatic contacts continued right up to the outbreak of the war and accused the Trump administration of pursuing negotiations while military preparations were underway.
Despite those concerns, support for the agreement appears to be increasing within influential sections of the political establishment. Many officials see the deal as serving Iran's national interests while preserving the country's strategic position.
Economic considerations have played a major role in how the agreement is being viewed. Years of sanctions, disruptions to trade and shipping, restrictions on oil exports, limited access to foreign currency and persistent inflation have created hardships for businesses and households across the country.
Across Iran, people are looking to the agreement for economic relief after years of hardship. Lower living costs, improved trade opportunities and greater stability are among the outcomes they hope to see.
US Vice President JD Vance has said Iran will not receive American taxpayers' money. However, if commitments are fulfilled and sanctions are eased, Tehran could gain access to billions of dollars that have been beyond its reach.
Iranian officials view that possibility as an opportunity for investment, reconstruction and economic recovery.
While the agreement is being seen as an important diplomatic breakthrough, several major issues are still being discussed.
Next round of negotiations are expected to begin in Switzerland on Friday (June 19). The future of Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, enrichment levels, verification procedures, sanctions relief, the Strait of Hormuz and Lebanon all are subjects of the negotiation.
Israel also continues to play an important role in developments surrounding the agreement.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected reports that Israeli forces could withdraw from southern Lebanon and said that troops would continue to stay there for as long as necessary.
At the same time, Trump has publicly criticised Israeli military operations in Lebanon, saying too many people had been killed. He also expressed dissatisfaction with Israeli strikes on Beirut while efforts were underway to secure a US-Iran agreement, although he emphasised that his relationship with Netanyahu was still very good.
Iranian officials see these developments as evidence that Tehran's position continues to influence regional diplomacy and security calculations.
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