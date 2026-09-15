/Why is Israel furious over Gaza documentary? Filmmakers face citizenship threat

Israel-Gaza War: The Gaza war documentary ‘NAZA’ has won a Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival. The Israeli government has criticised the film and its makers. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the movie of being part of efforts to spread hatred against Jews around the world.
The documentary was made by Israeli journalists Yuval Abraham and Rachel Zor. It examines Israel’s military the strip through interviews with unnamed Israeli intelligence officials and soldiers. The film was screened at the Venice Film Festival on Thursday (September 10), where the audience gave it a 25-minute standing ovation. It received the Special Jury Prize on Saturday (September 12).
Netanyahu criticised ‘NAZA’ in a video posted on Telegram. “This is shocking. We are fighting the wave of hatred against Jews around the world, and when such things come from our own people, it is intolerable,” he said.
The Israeli government has also sought legal action against those who made the documentary. Culture Minister Miki Zohar has asked officials to investigate how the filmmakers obtained the material used in the film and who was behind it.
He has also questioned whether any action was taken during the process of obtaining or publishing the material that could amount to helping an enemy during wartime.
In a letter to Israel’s Interior Ministry, he said, “The claims made in the film are false and distorted. I completely reject the attempt to portray IDF soldiers and the State of Israel as people who deliberately commit crimes.”
The title ‘NAZA’ comes from a term used by the Israeli military for possible “additional deaths” during military operations.
The documentary is based on anonymous interviews with intelligence officers and soldiers who were involved in the Gaza war. The people interviewed describe how targets were selected in the strip and how civilian deaths were taken into consideration during the attacks.
The film features testimonies from 24 unnamed Israeli military and intelligence officials. They discuss AI-powered targeting systems that they say were used by the Israeli military during its bombing campaign in Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.
The documentary gives particular attention to the way these systems were used to identify targets and carry out military operations.
Abraham defended the film during his speech at the Venice Film Festival. “We believe that denying a crime is what allows that crime to continue, and that is why it is very important for Israelis to see this film. After all, our country is committing these crimes,” he said.
The Israeli government has also raised the possibility of action under the country’s citizenship law. Zohar referred to provisions that allow citizenship to be revoked in cases involving a breach of loyalty to the State of Israel.
He asked officials to examine the circumstances under which the documentary’s material was obtained and whether the filmmakers’ actions could have violated the law during wartime.
The controversy comes against the backdrop of the heavy death toll in Gaza. According to health authorities, more than 73,700 Palestinians have been killed during Israel’s war in the territory, with most of those killed being civilians. The war has also left large parts of the besieged territory in ruins.
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