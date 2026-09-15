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Why is Israel furious over Gaza documentary? Filmmakers face citizenship threat

The film features testimonies from 24 unnamed Israeli military and intelligence officials about targeting decisions and civilian deaths in Gaza. Israeli Culture Minister Miki Zohar has also called for an investigation into how the filmmakers obtained the material.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
Why is Israel furious over Gaza documentary? Filmmakers face citizenship threat
Image Credit: 'Naza' directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor. (Photo: Reuters)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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